(Photo courtesy of Penn State Athletics)

The Penn State men’s basketball team earned its first Associated Press poll ranking since 1996, entering this week’s poll at No. 23. The Nittany Lions are off to their best start at 9-2 since the 2014-15 season and have received votes from the media since Nov. 18.

For the second time in his collegiate career, Pittsburgh shooting guard Trey McGowens came off the bench in Pitt’s game against Northern Illinois.

The trend in the major leagues recently has been for teams to hire pitching coaches with varied backgrounds who haven’t necessarily played professional baseball.

Penn State senior forward Lamar Stevens has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week as announced by the league Monday, December 16. Stevens led the Nittany Lions to back-to-back wins last week over No. 4 Maryland and Alabama.

Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco’s extended recovery from shoulder surgery continues, but he should have no restrictions when he reports to spring training.

