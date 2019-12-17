A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, then a chance of snow between noon and 4pm. High near 34. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely, mainly between 7am and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 25. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24. West wind around 7 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.