Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pecan Pie Bars

These rich and delicious bars are perfect for a Christmas party or a family gathering!

Pecan Pie Bars

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 cup butter, softened

1 – 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1 large egg, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch salt

1 – 8 oz. package milk chocolate English toffee bits

1 cup chopped pecans

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine flour and sugar. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse meal. Press firmly onto the bottom of a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake at 350° for 15 minutes.

~Meanwhile, in large bowl, beat the milk, egg, vanilla, and salt until smooth. Stir in toffee bits and pecans; spread evenly over baked crust.

~Bake until lightly browned, 20 to 25 minutes longer. Cool. Cover and chill; cut into bars. Store in refrigerator.

