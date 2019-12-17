County Jail Population Decreases, Toilet Floods Increase Thanks to ‘Rowdy’ Inmates

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The inmate population continues to decrease at the Clarion County Jail, according to figures released at the December meeting Prison Board of Inspectors.

“Today we’re at 75 inmates and that’s the lowest in eight or nine years,” said Warden Jeff Hornberger at the Dec. 12 meeting. “Our average population in November was 82.27 and we had 41 commitments and 62 releases.”

Flooding at the Paint Township facility was also discussed thanks to some “rowdy” prisoners clogging toilets.

A breakdown of prisoners included 15 females, 68 males, and one temporary transfer. A report also showed there were 168 inmate visits to the prison counselor, nine inmates were under suicide watch, and 31 inmates had psychiatric doctor visits.

The prison board lacked quorum, so all information items were informational and items needing action will be addressed at the January 9 meeting at the conference room of the Main Street County Administrative Building. Those in attendance were Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ted Tharan, District Attorney Mark Aaron, and Hornberger.

Even though the population was down, there were 21 misconducts and one grievance reported.

“We’ve had quite a few misconducts and even though our numbers are down, we have a group of inmates who think they’re pretty rowdy and like to stay rowdy in one block and I think we’re going to be seeing some charges filed on some of these inmates such as institutional vandalism as they have been doing some flooding for a couple of weeks,” said Hornberger.

“We had some of this a few years ago and it was suggested we use institutional vandalism charges. They started again and I think we need to show them again. Flooding the toilets, not only is it a maintenance issue further down the road because that water gets underneath all of the tiles, it’s also the water bill and things like that. We did have that one cell that had automatic toilet shut offs and it’s working pretty well and we want to continue putting that in the other cells.”

“We have the one in a block that is the restricted housing area and we’d like to put these lockout devices in all the blocks. If the toilet is flushed three times in a 10 minute period, it locks them up for 20 minutes. They can’t (flush) their toilet again during that time period. It’s a pretty nice system and so far we think we like it. I saw it on a trade show and they came and put in a test unit. We’ve had it in use for about five months.”

Cost estimates on the toilet controls are expected at the next meeting.

