Dozens Honor Veterans With Wreaths In Lucinda

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Graves of veterans from as far back as the Civil War have wreaths on them in Lucinda thanks to the Wreaths Across America program.

Volunteers from around the nation raise money to place wreaths, which cost $15.00 each, on the graves of local veterans. It’s a tradition that began in 1992.

Jerry Lutz, of Lucinda, helped organize the local portion of the event, which took placed Saturday, December 15, 2019, at cemetery at St. Joseph’s Church along Route 66.

Lutz credited the community for coming together to help make the event a success.

Similar events took place at other area cemeteries, including one in Clarion.

In Lucinda, the Marienville Fire Volunteer Fire Company provided a ladder truck to fly a large American flag, the National Anthem was performed and residents braved the rain and cold weather to help lay wreaths on the graves of all veterans buried in the cemetery.

