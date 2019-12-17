 

Dozens Honor Veterans With Wreaths In Lucinda

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

80312283_10212351280257379_6900774325859647488_nLUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Graves of veterans from as far back as the Civil War have wreaths on them in Lucinda thanks to the Wreaths Across America program.

(Photos courtesy Mary Lutz.)

Volunteers from around the nation raise money to place wreaths, which cost $15.00 each, on the graves of local veterans. It’s a tradition that began in 1992.

78939910_10212351280537386_3882836557991772160_n

Jerry Lutz, of Lucinda, helped organize the local portion of the event, which took placed Saturday, December 15, 2019, at cemetery at St. Joseph’s Church along Route 66.

Lutz credited the community for coming together to help make the event a success.

79389366_10212351280017373_4867539732805976064_n

Similar events took place at other area cemeteries, including one in Clarion.

In Lucinda, the Marienville Fire Volunteer Fire Company provided a ladder truck to fly a large American flag, the National Anthem was performed and residents braved the rain and cold weather to help lay wreaths on the graves of all veterans buried in the cemetery.

See more pictures at the Wreaths Across America Lucinda Facebook page.
79251586_10212351278857344_3575733300972486656_n

79985002_10212351279697365_5466039031752032256_n

79369539_10212351279137351_7773904966267174912_n


