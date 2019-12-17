Edward “Ed” Joseph Venesky, 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019, while a resident at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.

He was born on January 22, 1950, to the late Edward Venesky and Delores (Clinchoc) Dunlap in DuBois, PA.

Ed graduated from the DuBois High School with the class of 1967.

On January 26, 1988, he married Betty Mae Waseleski in Brookville, PA.

He retired as a supervisor of maintenance at Brookville Wood Products after working there for over 40 years.

Ed loved the outdoors; some of his favorite activities being hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by his two children; Jennifer Perry of Bellefonte, PA; Michael (Mandi) Venesky of Brookville, PA; two step children; Michelle (Jeff) Lambert of Sigel, PA; Michael Guthrie of Brookville, PA; stepmother; Victoria Venesky; sister; Deborah Lynn Delp; three half-brothers; two half-sisters; eleven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

A service will be held privately by the family.

Final interment will take place at St. Josephs Cemetery, DuBois, PA, Clearfield Co.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

