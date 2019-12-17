Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarion County YMCA

The YMCA is hiring staff to fill positions at the Clarion County YMCA at 499 Mayfield Road in Clarion.

Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or at the YMCA Member Service Desk.

Full-Time Property Manager

The YMCA is hiring a full-time Property Manager to oversee all building maintenance and housekeeping operations. The position is 35-39 hours per week. Applicant must have a background in facility maintenance, construction, or related field. This is a management position.

Responsibilities include security, budgeting, equipment maintenance and ensuring a culture of cleanliness and safety. Experience in managing HVAC, pool operation, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and mechanicals are important.

As a member of the leadership team, responsibilities include membership development, risk management, building supervision, annual giving campaigns, and attending YMCA functions. This position is responsible for modeling, teaching and exemplifying core values, which are inherent to the mission and purpose of the YMCA.

To apply, submit an application to Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or by email to jkelley@clarionymca.net. Deadline to apply is December 20.

Part-Time Snow Maintenance

The Snow Maintenance Position is responsible for clearing of snow from parking lot and areas around YMCA building, sidewalks, salting of the parking areas and sidewalks. Informing supervisor on when supplies are low. Maintaining salt truck, being responsible for all equipment associated with performing the job. Preparing exteriors of the facility to serve membership. Hours may vary depending on weather.

Apply in person at the Clarion County YMCA or submit an application to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director, Clarion County YMCA at jkelley@clarionymca.net. Application deadline is December 20.

Lifeguards: Part-time

The YMCA is hiring part-time lifeguards to work varying shifts at the Clarion County YMCA. Schedules are flexible. Lifeguard training is available. Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply.

To apply, submit an application to Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or by email to jkelley@clarionymca.net. Deadline to apply is January 2, 2020.

EVERY position positively impacts others at the Y – JOIN US, WE MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.