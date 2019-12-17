Fredric J. Moses, Jr., 78, of Erie passed away on December 15, 2019 at the Crawford County Care Center.

Born April 18, 1941 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Frederick J., Sr., and Edith E. (Gordon) Moses.

Fredric married the love of his life, the former Sandra Burrows, where they spent 38 wonderful years together; she preceded him in death on March 20, 2009.

For most of his life, Fredric was employed by LECOM in their Security Department, but also worked for the Pennsylvania State Police.

In his spare time, Fredric enjoyed his life to the fullest. He enjoyed a variety of hobbies, such as hunting, fishing, drag racing, playing darts, golfing, was a musician, and played pool in a league. He was also very proud to have a Pilot’s License and coached baseball.

Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, William “Bill” Moses and wife, Susan, of Mill Village and Joseph Moses and his partner, Cheri Reppart, of Erie; his daughter, Molly Moses of Buffalo, NY; his four grandchildren, Brandon Carbone of Buffalo, Alex Moses of Erie, Makenzie Moses and Connor Moses, both of Mill Village; and his two brothers, Thomas D. Moses and his wife, Sandra, of Pittsburgh, and Michael F. Moses and his wife, Sally, of Cochranton.

In addition to his parents and wife, Fredric was preceded in death by his first son, Eddy Moses.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 9 am to 11 am.

Funeral services for Fredric will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, following visitation at 11 am at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., with Deacon Richard O’Polka, of the St. Patrick Catholic Church, officiating.

Fredric will be laid to rest in the St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Fredric’s honor to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

