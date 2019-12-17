Girls’ Basketball: Johns Scores 17 as Karns City Beats C-L

KARNS CITY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Emma Johns knocked down six shots, including three 3-pointers, on her way to a game-high 17 points to lead Karns City past visiting Clarion-Limestone, 41-36.

(Photo of Karns City’s Rossi McMillen. Photo courtesy of the Warren Times-Observer)

Emily Huff added eight points for the Lady Gremlins with Rossi McMillen collecting a team-best 10 rebounds to go with three points.

Maddy Wenner paced C-L with 12 points with Janelle Pezzuti adding eight.

MONITEAU 59, VENANGO CATHOLIC 22

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – Kristin Auvil and Aslyn Pry combined for 39 points to lead Moniteau past visiting Venango Catholic, 59-22.

Auvil led the Lady Warriors with a game-high 21 points to go with seven rebounds, six assists and five steals with Pry adding 18 tallies, eight assists and four steals.

Emmy Ekis paced Venango Catholic with 10 points and six rebounds. Mariah Wessell added six points.

BROCKWAY 38, A-C VALLEY 15

BROCKWAY, Pa. – Danielle Wood scored 12 points and handed out three assists to lift Brockway to a 38-15 win over shorthanded A-C Valley.

Selena Buttery added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Lady Rovers with Morgan Lindemuth scoring five points, coming away with five steals and dishing out four assists and Marcie Smith hauling down six rebounds to go with two points.

A-C Valley, who was without Mia Sherman (illness), was paced by six points from Baylee Blauser.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.