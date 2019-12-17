Hearing Set for Today for Local Woman Accused of Over $10K in Food Stamp Fraud

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing a hearing today on felony charges following an investigation that uncovered over $10,000.00 in alleged food stamp fraud.

Court documents indicate 30-year-old Deborah S. Wittig, of Bruin, Butler County, Pa., is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, on two third-degree felony counts of fraud in obtaining food stamps/assistance.

The charges stem from an investigation into a report of assistance fraud.

According to a criminal complaint filed on December 5, 2019, a Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General investigation found that Deborah S. Wittig obtained $10,238.00 in Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits by knowingly and intentionally failing to report to the Department of Human Services (DHS) her husband’s income during a period of time from March 1, 2015, though June 2016, and from July 1, 2016, through April 30, 2018, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to court documents, the charges were filed against Wittig through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, December 5.

She remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

