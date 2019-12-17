Leta Beck, 77, of Landisburg, Pennsylvania, formerly of Rockland-Nickelville Road in Emlenton, died at Claremont Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle, PA after a brief illness on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Leta was born in Franklin, PA on October 28, 1942, a daughter of the late Charles and Eunice Slye.

Leta graduated from Cranberry High School in 1960.

Leta was an active member of the First Free Methodist Church of Oil City. She taught Sunday School, was a youth group leader, and was active with women’s bible study and the mission committee. She also served in church leadership. During the most recent years, she attended the Church of the Living Christ in Loysville with her daughter Charlotte Kowalewski and son-in-law Steve.

Leta was married in Oil City, PA on June 1, 1963, to Victor Beck. They recently celebrated 56 years of marriage before Victor’s death on June 8, 2019.

Leta worked as a bank teller in Oil City, as a store clerk for many years at Hileman and Daffin’s Candies in Oil City and returned to work as a bank teller at Northwest Bank in Oil City prior to retirement.

Leta enjoyed reading, crocheting, Bible studies, and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Surviving are three children: Charles Allan Beck and his wife Melissa of Chugiak, Alaska; Charlotte Kowalewski and her husband Steve of Landisburg; and Milo Beck and his wife Abby of Venus; a son-in-law, John Martincic of Phoenix, Arizona; nine grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Leta was preceded in death by a daughter, Lorraine Martincic.

Friends and family will be received in The Crossing Free Methodist Church, 206 Wilson Avenue in Oil City on Thursday, December 19 from 6 – 8 p.m. and on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until noon.

The funeral service will follow in the church Friday at Noon, with Rev. T. Christopher Hill, church pastor, officiating.

Private interment will be in Rockland Cemetery in Kennerdell, Rockland Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Crossing Free Methodist Church, 206 Wilson Ave, Oil City, PA 16301; or the Church of the Living Christ of Loysville, 2401 Fort Robinson Road, Loysville, PA 17047.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

For additional information, or to leave a note of condolence to the Beck family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

