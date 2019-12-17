Letters to Santa from Mrs. Marchand’s 2nd Graders at Immaculate Conception

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Students in Mrs. Marchand’s second-grade class at Immaculate Conception recently wrote letters to Santa.

Dear Santa,

Are you happy? How do you teach the raindeer how to fly? I would like for Christmas a rainbow hair barby and some mony. I will leave you milk.

Love Your Friend,

Ellie

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? Santa do you eat a lot of cookies and melk? I want a huvr bord and kullring books.

Do you like cake? I love you!

By,

Harper

Dear Santa,

How are the raneder? I hope thar good. Can I please have a hachimool, lol doll and an lol pet.

I will leave some reindeer food out so they have something to eat.

Love,

Annika

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? My favriet name of the rainder – Blitsen. I would like a cry baby, a Barbie and an Amarican gril doll clothes. Please and thank you. I hope you like the cookies I leave out for you.

Your friend,

Teagann

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you feeling? How are the Elvs? Is Mrs. Claus feeling well? Is Rodoph’s nose still glowing? Can I please have a kittin, beyblades, and a Lego Star Wars set. Are you ready for Christmas?

Your friend,

Landon

Dear Santa,

I have two qustions. Qustion number one – What do you do in the summer? Qustion number two – How much cookies do you eat in one night? I will get you some good cookies! This year I want a Lego bus, money and a Mew and Mewtwo Pokemon tin. Thank you Santa, you’re the best! I have been good this year.

Your best friend,

Trey

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike and a fone for Christmas. And how are the owlvs doing? Have a good day.

From,

Remy

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Santa I wunt a stuffed animal moose, buny, and a toy pig. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for your der.

From,

Emmitt

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.