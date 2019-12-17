Man Accused of Stealing Kid’s Bike, Car, Selling Fake Cocaine to Informant

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is in hot water in Clarion County for allegedly stealing a kids’ bicycle and a car and also selling fake cocaine to a confidential informant.

Court documents indicate 24-year-old Jesse Cole Kastelic, of Slippery Rock, is facing charges from two separate incidents in Clarion County.

Burglary Incident in East Brady Borough on July 8, 2018

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:50 p.m. on July 8, 2018, Clarion-based State Police Trooper Drayer was dispatched to a stolen vehicle call at a residence along Water Street in East Brady Borough, Clarion County. Upon arrival, Trooper Drayer recovered a bicycle that had been left at the scene and secured it in his patrol vehicle.

It was also reported that between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on July 8, an unknown individual entered a garage located on Grant Street in East Brady Borough and was then seen leaving the garage riding a black and yellow children’s mountain bike.

The complaint states that around 6:40 p.m. the unknown individual allegedly entered the parking lot of the Family Dollar store on the stolen black and yellow bike and approached an unlocked vehicle with the keys in the ignition. The individual then dumped the stolen bicycle over the guide rail, got in the car, started it, and fled south on State Route 68 at a high rate of speed.

On December 24, 2018, Trooper Drayer interviewed a known witness who related that on July 8, she was driving down an alley when she saw Jesse Kastelic standing by a nearby garage. The witness told police that she saw Kastellic riding a kid’s bicycle from the garage, the complaint indicates.

The complaint notes the witness was presented with a photo lineup and positively identified Kastelic.

The following charges were filed against Kastelic through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on September 25, 2019:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

Sale of Non-controlled Substance Represented as Controlled Substance Incident in Foxburg Borough on January 7, 2019

According to a criminal complaint, on January 7, 2019, a Punxsutawney-based State Police trooper was in contact with a confidential informant (C.I.) to set up the controlled purchase of an “8 ball” (approximately 3.5 grams) of cocaine.

According to the complaint, the C.I. provided state police with screenshots of messages between the C.I. and Jesse Kastelic setting up a meeting location for the purchase. The C.I. was then provided with prerecorded official funds and was observed by police while making the exchange with Kastelic of the funds for a baggie of white powder.

The complaint notes the bag and its contents were later weighed and found to be approximately five grams. A field test was then performed and came up negative for cocaine. The substance was later sent to the Erie regional laboratory for testing, and it was found that it did not contain any controlled substances.

The following charges were filed against Kastelic through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on October 14, 2019:

– Sell Non-Controlled Substance Represented as Controlled Substance, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Arraignment for Both Cases:

Kastelic was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on the charges from both incidents at noon on Wednesday, December 11.

He is currently free on $15,000.00 monetary bail.

Preliminary hearings on both cases are scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7.

