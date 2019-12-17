Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 @ 12:12 AM
Dec. 16 basketball scores.
BOYS
NTL
Port Allegany 42, Austin 36
Coudersport 80, Oswayo Valley 16
NON-CONFERENCE
Jamestown 77, Venango Catholic 53
Otto-Eldred 67, Sheffield 60
Johnsonburg 52, Smethport 28
Clearfield at Punxsutawney – PPD to Feb. 10
GIRLS
AML
Elk County Catholic 36, Kane 35
NTL
Coudersport 49, Oswayo Valley 12
Smethport 36, Galeton 22
Port Allegany 56, Austin 24
Otto-Eldred 62, Northern Potter 41
NON-CONFERENCE
Moniteau 59, Venango Catholic 22
Curwensville 47, Philipsburg-Osceola 23
Punxsutawney 64, DuBois Central Catholic 35
Ridgway 39, Cameron County 14
Brockway 38, A-C Valley 15
Karns City 41, Clarion-Limestone 36
Bradford 61, Johnsonburg 32
Union at Cranberry – Moved to Jan. 20
Central Mountain at DuBois – PPD to TBA
