Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Dec. 16 basketball scores.

BOYS

NTL

Port Allegany 42, Austin 36

Coudersport 80, Oswayo Valley 16

NON-CONFERENCE

Jamestown 77, Venango Catholic 53

Otto-Eldred 67, Sheffield 60

Johnsonburg 52, Smethport 28

Clearfield at Punxsutawney – PPD to Feb. 10

GIRLS

AML

Elk County Catholic 36, Kane 35

NTL

Coudersport 49, Oswayo Valley 12

Smethport 36, Galeton 22

Port Allegany 56, Austin 24

Otto-Eldred 62, Northern Potter 41

NON-CONFERENCE

Moniteau 59, Venango Catholic 22

Curwensville 47, Philipsburg-Osceola 23

Punxsutawney 64, DuBois Central Catholic 35

Ridgway 39, Cameron County 14

Brockway 38, A-C Valley 15

Karns City 41, Clarion-Limestone 36

Bradford 61, Johnsonburg 32

Union at Cranberry – Moved to Jan. 20

Central Mountain at DuBois – PPD to TBA

