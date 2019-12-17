 

School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

School closing delay logo midA look at the school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, December 17, 2019, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar and MV Property Care.

SCHOOLS:

UPDATED: 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Brockway Area School District – Two-Hour Delay
Brockway Center For Arts And Technology – Two-Hour Delay
Brockway Head Start Center – CLOSED
Brookville Area School District – Two-Hour Delay
CL/Clarion 1 and CL/Clarion 2 Head Start – CANCELLED
Clearfield Alliance Christian School – Two-Hour Delay
Clearfield Area School District – Two-Hour Delay
Clearfield Career & Technology Center – Two-Hour Delay
Clearfield Head Start – Classes 7 & 56 – CANCELLED
Curwensville Area School District – Two-Hour Delay
DuBois Area School District – Two-Hour Delay
DuBois Christian Schools – Two-Hour Delay
DuBois Head Start 0 Classes 15, 16, 25, 26 – CANCELLED
Forest Area School District – Two-Hour Delay
Indiana County Head Start – CLOSED
Jeff Tech – Two-Hour Delay
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School – Two-Hour Delay
New Story – Clearfield – Two-Hour Delay
Penn State – DuBois – Two-Hour Delay
Punxsutawney Area School District – Two-Hour Delay
Punxy Christian School – Two-Hour Delay
Ridgway Area School District – Two-Hour Delay
St. Marys Area School District – Two-Hour Delay
Triangle Tech, DuBois – Two-Hour Delay

