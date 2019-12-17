School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

A look at the school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, December 17, 2019, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar and MV Property Care.

SCHOOLS:

UPDATED: 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Brockway Area School District – Two-Hour Delay

Brockway Center For Arts And Technology – Two-Hour Delay

Brockway Head Start Center – CLOSED

Brookville Area School District – Two-Hour Delay

CL/Clarion 1 and CL/Clarion 2 Head Start – CANCELLED

Clearfield Alliance Christian School – Two-Hour Delay

Clearfield Area School District – Two-Hour Delay

Clearfield Career & Technology Center – Two-Hour Delay

Clearfield Head Start – Classes 7 & 56 – CANCELLED

Curwensville Area School District – Two-Hour Delay

DuBois Area School District – Two-Hour Delay

DuBois Christian Schools – Two-Hour Delay

DuBois Head Start 0 Classes 15, 16, 25, 26 – CANCELLED

Forest Area School District – Two-Hour Delay

Indiana County Head Start – CLOSED

Jeff Tech – Two-Hour Delay

New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School – Two-Hour Delay

New Story – Clearfield – Two-Hour Delay

Penn State – DuBois – Two-Hour Delay

Punxsutawney Area School District – Two-Hour Delay

Punxy Christian School – Two-Hour Delay

Ridgway Area School District – Two-Hour Delay

St. Marys Area School District – Two-Hour Delay

Triangle Tech, DuBois – Two-Hour Delay

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

School delays are brought to you by MV Property Care and Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.