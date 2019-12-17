SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Featured Jobs of the Week
Each week All Season Temporaries features new opportunities in northwestern Pennsylvania.
All Seasons Temporaries is a time proven solution to your staffing needs. Serving the seven counties of Venango, Mercer, Lawrence, Forest, Clarion, Crawford, and Jefferson, we match quality employees to the area’s best employment opportunities.
Whatever you’re looking for, they’ve got it.
Their overall commitment is to quality, commitment & performance. Simply, they supply the finest qualified candidates available locally.
NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE WEEK:
All Season’s Temporaries is accepting resumes for the following openings.
(3) POSITIONS IN SENECA:
Installer 60 days Temp – Perm. – Starting $10-$11/hr. Wage increase after 60 days.
Requirements:
Must have PA Driver’s License
Must pass pre-employment screening
Must have experience with power tools
Must follow safety procedures
Able to work outdoors and must be dependable.
Send resumes to: tiffany@allseasonstemporaries.com. Call 814-437-2148.
Automotive Service Advisor – $14hr for the first 90 days. After full time placement, this position is salary plus commission based with medical benefits.
Must have a valid PA driver’s license
Must pass pre-employment screening
Must have computer experience
Must understand mechanical/automotive terminology
Automotive Detail Position –
$9.30/hr Temp to Perm
noon to 9:00 p.m. M-F
every other week off Wed or Friday
work 9-4 Saturday
Installation Assistant – Oil City
Seeking hard working, reliable individuals with basic carpentry skills.
Must be able to lift up to 40 lbs. and have power tool experience
$10hr + DOE
First shift/Mon – Fri (some overtime is required as necessary)
