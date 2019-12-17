SPONSORED: Allegheny Grille to Hold Holiday Events and Offer Specials
FOXBURG, Pa. – On Friday, December 20th, make sure to wear your ugliest sweater to The Allegheny Grille in Foxburg!
Eat, Drink and Be Ugly
The Allegheny Grille is hosting and Ugly Sweater Party December 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Stop in and enjoy the food, drinks and especially the sweaters! They will be serving 16oz Coors Light aluminum bottles for $3.50 and holding a raffle for an ugly sweater! Join the fun!
Now until December 31 purchase $100.00 in gift cards and get a $20.00 Allegheny Grille food voucher.
Ring in the new year in style at the Allegheny Grille. Music will be provided by DJ Andy Smith!
More details to come.
Sunday Brunch at the Allegheny Grille
This winter, enjoy a brunch menu created by Chef Nathan Best. Brunch will be served on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about their Daily Specials:
Monday – $6 Five Ounce Burgers All Day
Tuesday – Mexican Night After 4 p.m.
Wednesday – $9 All You Can Eat Spaghetti & Meatballs All Day
Thursday – Jumbo Wings after 4 p.m.
Friday – $11.99 All You Can Eat Beer Battered Fish after 4 p.m.
**Specials may not be available on holidays
Also Monday – Thursday they feature their 10 for $10 menu consisting of the following:
Homemade Meatloaf – Homemade meatloaf, sliced and grilled and served with a Smokey ketchup sauce. Served with two sides.
Grille Dogs – 2 all beef Nathan’s Jumbo hotdogs on brioche bun with harissa remoulade and homemade relish.
Penne Blanco – Penne pasta, olives, capers, spinach, tomatoes & breadstick.
Bruschetta Chicken – Juicy grilled chicken topped with fresh bruschetta veggies and basil vinaigrette, served with two sides.
Kielbasa & Kraut – Kielbasa and homemade sauerkraut over potato pancakes, draped with BBQ Sauce.
White Fish Of The Day – Battered and fried white fish served with french fries, tartar sauce and coleslaw.
Chicken & Biscuits – Chicken with carrots, celery, onions and peas in a creamy chicken gravy over a buttermilk biscuit served with mashed potatoes.
Shephard’s Pie – Ground lamb in a savory gravy with veggies and mashed potatoes.
Pepperoni Balls – Pepperoni and mozzarella wrapped in dough and fried until golden brown. Served with house red sauce.
Nachos – House fried corn tortilla chips, jalapeños, tomatoes, scallions homemade cheese sauce.
Holiday hours at are as follows:
Christmas Eve 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Closed- Christmas Day
New Year’s Eve- Dining Room- 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Bar- 11:30 a.m. – 1 a.m.
Closed- New Year’s Day
WINTER HOURS:
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Monday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
To make a reservation, call 724-659-5701.
LOCATION:
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street – only 45 minutes north of Pittsburgh along the Allegheny River in beautiful Foxburg, Pa. Come for the food, stay for the view.
For more information, visit AlleghenyGrille.com.
