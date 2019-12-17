UPMC Doctors Take On Role of Santa and Mrs. Claus at Annual Baby’s First Christmas Party

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – It was the stench of a Grinch celebration, at UPMC Northwest Hospital’s Family Birthing Center, which on Saturday, celebrated its Eighth Annual Baby’s First Christmas Party to honor the babies born at the hospital last year.

(Photo courtesy of Identity Studio and Design)

Family Birthing Center staff dressed up for the “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” theme to greet more than 70 special newborn guests, including Emalyn Griffie of East Brady, PA, born May 5th and her parents Dustin and Melissa Griffie, along with her 5-year-old brother Jase.

The special guests were joined by more than 200 of their own family members, who enjoyed refreshments, basket giveaways, and coloring for the older children.

Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by to make a special appearance so that each new baby could have their first Christmas photo taken with them. Each baby also received an ornament to commemorate this special occasion. Dr. Kyle E. Shilk, DO Anesthesiology, and his wife Pediatrician Heidi Ochs, DO, took on the roles of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

They said, “It was a real pleasure in getting to share time with families and being able to be part of their Christmas memories. We look forward to sharing in the tradition in the future.”

This annual event also gives the Family Birthing Center staff a chance to reconnect with babies and families.

UPMC Northwest averages 600 newborn deliveries a year. The Family Birthing Center has three labor, delivery, and recovery rooms; a 10-bed postpartum unit; and a 12-bed newborn nursery.

