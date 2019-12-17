EXPIRED 11:00 A.M. DECEMBER 17: WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect; Snow, Freezing Rain Expected for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:53 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019:

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA

353 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Westmoreland-Westmoreland Ridges-Fayette Ridges-Hancock-Brooke-

CITIES:

Including the cities of New Philadelphia, Dover, Carrollton, Malvern, East Liverpool, Salem, Columbiana, Coshocton, Cadiz, Steubenville, Zanesville, Cambridge, Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, New Castle, Ellwood City, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Monaca, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Kittanning, Ford City, Indiana, Washington, Canonsburg, Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Latrobe, Monessen, Ligonier, Donegal, Champion, Ohiopyle, Weirton, Follansbee, and Wellsburg

353 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches, mainly north of Route 422. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch from freezing rain.

* WHERE…Portions of western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

