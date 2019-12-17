Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

2nd Shift, Shop 2 Mechanic

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc.

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. is looking to hire a 2nd Shift Mechanic.

Job Summary:

Inspect, diagnose, adjust, repair, and maintain heavy equipment and transportation vehicles including cars; light, medium and heavy trucks; paving and earthmoving equipment. This hourly, non-exempt position will work under indirect supervision from the Shop Superintendent or Shop Leader.

Essential Functions:

Troubleshoot, diagnose, repair, and rebuild all system failures on mobile and stationary equipment.

Safely perform all essential functions.

Generate report of parts necessary and time required to complete project.

Safely operate equipment which requires a commercial drivers license for diagnosing and testing purposes.

Accurately generate in a timely manner all repair work orders.

Proactively communicate with Leaders and Equipment Operators concerning equipment and job-related projects.

Safely use welding and flame-cutting equipment to perform welding duties.

Maintain safe and organized work area.

Perform cleanup at end of day or when job is completed including cleaning tools and putting tools in proper storage.

Consistently work on personal growth plan.

Exercise proper care and maintenance of company equipment.

Frequently work more than 40 hours per week. Occasionally work alternate hours including Day shift, Saturdays and Sundays.

Occasional out of town travel required.

Perform additional assignments per supervisor’s direction.

The specific statements shown in each section of this description are not intended to be all-inclusive. They represent typical elements and criteria considered necessary to perform the job successfully.

Knowledge of:

Methods, materials, tools and equipment used in repairing and maintaining mobile equipment.

Basic computer skills.

Construction operations.

Ability to:

Operate tools and equipment used to repair equipment.

Take and follow instructions.

Ability to learn and follow GOH Company policies.

Work under indirect supervision.

Mentor SSE personnel as directed.

Qualifications:

Valid driver’s license for state in which you reside with acceptable driving record per company minimum standards for drivers.

Valid Class B CDL for state in which you reside with acceptable driving record per company minimum standards for drivers.

Prefer Class A CDL with HazMat and Tanker endorsements.

Must meet company minimum standards for drivers.

Class B state inspection license.

Prefer Class A state inspection license.

Must possess tools needed to complete assigned projects.

Must be competent in or working to become proficient in each of the following: Troubleshooting techniques. Hydraulic principles and systems. Power and drive train principles. Machine electronics. Cutting and welding processes. Fuel systems.



Education:

High school graduate or equivalent.

Prefer completion of Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology program from an accredited vocational or technical school.

Experience:

Prefer three years of experience as a heavy equipment or truck technician.

Physical Requirements:

Ability to obtain and maintain a current Medical Examiner’s Certificate as stated in 49 CFR 391.43(h)

Ability to work with fuel and other petroleum products.

Ability to lift and carry up to 50 pounds.

Ability to climb on and off equipment safely.

Ability to work in shop environment and tolerate exposure to dust, welding fumes, exhaust fumes, cold temperatures, noise and confined spaces.

Ability to bend, kneel, or squat to reach repair areas.

Ability to wear required personal protective equipment.

Apply @ https://www.goh-inc.com/careers/

Inspection Mechanic and CDL Driver

Minichs Towing and Recovery

Minichs Towing and Recovery is a local company that has been in business for over 80 years, servicing Venango County, and surrounding areas.

Minichs services diesel vehicles, regular vehicles, perform collision repairs, and RV repair services.

Minichs provides towing /recovery services for heavy duty, medium duty and light duty vehicles 24/7.

Minichs Towing is looking to hire the following positions:

Experienced Inspection mechanic – wanted for fast paced shop with a focus on customer satisfaction, someone who can handle small jobs or larger more involved jobs, scanner knowledge and/or diagnostic skills a plus.

They repair all vehicle types, diesel, regular vehicles and RV’s. Certifications preferred, must have own tools, CDL and/or Inspection license is preferable, or must be obtained in a reasonable amount of time.

Position is full time, paid weekly (Monday-Friday – no weekends). Wages based on experience. Benefits will be discussed at time of interview.

CDL Driver – Looking to hire reliable and motivated drivers to join our team of towing experts, with good problem solving skills, and who enjoy helping people.

They are offering competitive pay, and full-time hours to the right person, experience preferred, but we would be willing to train the right person.

The right candidate will be hard working and motivated, have a valid PA license, with a clean driving record, and be able to pass a background check.

Required to work one weekend a month and 2 nights a week. Regular hours are Monday-Friday. Benefits will be discussed at the time of the interview.

To apply:

Fill out an application at,

1682 Riverside Drive

Oil City, PA 16301.

No phone calls please.

Full-time Licensed Practical Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is looking to hire a full-time Licensed Practical Nurse for their Home Health team.

The LPN best fit for this position is well-organized and has relevant clinical experience, who desires a more flexible schedule with focused patient interaction.

Requirements:

Licensed as an LPN in Pennsylvania

Minimum of 5 years clinical/acute care experience

Daylight hours; Monday- Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM with rotating weekend and holiday work

Benefits of Full-Time Employment:

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Supplemental Insurance

Paid Time Off

And more!

Come join in a rewarding environment with flexible hours and a family oriented work setting!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Applications and resumes can also be submitted via email to hrinfor@cfvna.org. For additional information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Several Positions at Mealy Excavating

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing

Labors

Operators

Applicant must be Safety oriented and show positive attitude and work ethic, heavy lifting is involved with the ability to work in teams and advance.

We offer Retirement, Health and Life Insurance plans, On the job training and certifications. Wage is based on qualifications.

Apply in person at 128 Lake Lucy Road, Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm or submit application via link below or visit our website mealyinc.com to download application, you may also submit a resume with application at hr@mealyinc.com

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted.

FULL-TIME Human Services Positions at The County of Venango

The County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions:

Service Coordinator III ($15.55/hr.) and Chore/Maintenance Worker III ($10.81/hr.).

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. We provide to full-time employees employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

Service Coordinator III: You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, Room 310, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA; 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Mon.-Fri. No appointment necessary. Also, the position offers a $750 sign-on bonus upon employment and an additional $750 after one year of satisfactory performance in the position. Work schedules vary; shift differential is paid for evening hours.

Chore/Maintenance Worker III: During the selection process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position. Also, candidates must successfully pass an interview.

Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request.

All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 12/13/19.

Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com . Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

FEATURED JOBS

Chef

Ramada Bar and Grill Restaurant

Ramada Bar and Grill Restaurant is hiring a chef.

Interested individuals should apply by stopping at Ramada’s front desk for an application and ask for either Elisha or Jenn for more information.

Ramada Bar and Grill Restaurant is located at 45 Holiday Inn Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Multiple Positions at Clarion County YMCA

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring for multiple positions.

YMCA MEMBERSHIP COORDINATOR

The YMCA is hiring an outgoing individual with leadership skills to serve as a YMCA Membership Coordinator at the Clarion County YMCA.

The Membership Coordinator will assist the Marketing & Membership Director and serve as a team leader, supervising all membership staff. Exemplary customer service skills are key to the position. Working with people of all ages and backgrounds is required. Supervision and training of staff, creating membership reports, implementation of membership procedures, interaction with customers, development of goals and strategies to motivate staff, implementation of promotions, programs and events to serve members, and ability to work in a fast-paced environment is required.

Administrative skills, including working with computer software is necessary. Knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel are required. CPR/First Aid Certification required. All state and federal clearances must be obtained.

Position is 25 to 29 hours per week.

Apply by sending a resume, or filling out an application (applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources) by December 11 to Jesse Kelley at jkelley@clarionymca.net.

YMCA PROGRAM ASSISTANT

The YMCA is hiring an outgoing individual with leadership skills to serve as a YMCA Program Assistant at the Clarion County YMCA.

The Program Assistant will assist the Program Director in the areas of Aquatics and/or Sports Departments. Assistant will lead programs, teach or officiate youth sports, teach or assist with swim lessons, train staff, schedule, hire, manage volunteers and assist with other duties as needed.

Administrative and hands-on knowledge of sports and aquatics programming is necessary. CPR/First Aid Certification required. All state and federal clearances must be obtained.

Position is 15-20 hours per week.

Apply by sending a resume, or filling out an application (applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources) by December 11 to Jesse Kelley at jkelley@clarionymca.net.

YMCA OPERATIONS ASSISTANT

The YMCA is hiring an Operations Assistant to work hand-in-hand with the YMCA Branch Director to carry out administrative duties including scheduling, letter writing, donation tracking, human resource management, email responses, requests for donations, mailings and other operations.

Applicant must be efficient in office related tasks including typing, Microsoft Word, Excel and Publisher. Candidate will work well independently with ability to prioritize. Administrative experience is preferred. CPR/First Aid Certification required. All state and federal clearances must be obtained.

Position is 5-10 hours per week.

Apply by sending a resume, or filling out an application (applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources) by December 11 to Jesse Kelley at jkelley@clarionymca.net.

Multiple Positions Available at Ramada Bar and Grill

Ramada Bar and Grill Restaurant

Ramada Bar and Grill Restaurant is hiring servers, bartenders, and cooks.

Interested individuals should apply by stopping at Ramada’s front desk for an application and ask for either Elisha, Jenn, or Kurtis for more information.

Ramada Bar and Grill Restaurant is located at 45 Holiday Inn Road, Clarion, PA 16214

Traffic Controller

CT Utility Services, Inc.

CT Utility Services, Inc. is looking for reliable and dependable people to hire for the position of Traffic Controller (Flagman).

Hours vary and you generally work Monday thru Friday. Some Weekends and some over night work is sometimes required.

Starting pay rate is $10 per hour.

Drivers License is Required and must have reliable transportation to the shop.

On the Job Training is provided, as well as a 4 hour computer based certification course is required.

If you think you might be interested you can call the shop at (814)678-2122 and leave a message and phone number to be called at or you can email Ryan at ryan.smith@ctutility.com.

Part-Time Short Cook and Part-Time Waitress

The Liberty House Restaurant

The Liberty House Restaurant is seeking a Part-time short cook and part time waitress.

Experience is refereed, but will train. Hours will vary.

Interested individuals may apply in person at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion during regular business hours.

Tuesday through Friday 8-8 Sundays 8-1.

Part-Time Teller

Clarion County Community Bank

Clarion County Community Bank has an immediate opening for a Part-Time Teller at its Clarion office.

Prior banking experience recommended but not required.

Outstanding customer service skills and proficiency with computers are essential.

Candidates must have a flexible schedule and display extreme attention to detail.

Resumes must be received by 12/10/2019 at: Clarion County Community Bank, ATTN: Branch Manager, 333 Main Street, Clarion PA 16214 or email to bwenner@clarionbank.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V

Mental Health Worker and Life Skills Worker at Abraxas

Abraxas

Abraxas has multiple openings for full-time positions.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families.

Abraxas has new starting rates for these positions: $12.00 per hour for MH Aides, Life Skills Worker I, and Cook and $13.00 per hour starting rate for Life Skills Worker II.

Mental Health Worker

JOB DESCRIPTION

Facility: ABRAXAS I MARIENVILLE

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan.

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to program/facility.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Evaluates client’s behavioral and emotional issues.

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as appropriate.

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Minimum Requirements

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma and one year prior experience in food preparation obtained in commercial, military, or institutional setting strongly preferred.

Other Qualifications: At least twenty-one (21) years of age. Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI). Non-communicable diseases physical exam. Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence. Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Life Skills Worker I

JOB DESCRIPTION

Facility: ABRAXAS I MARIENVILLE

Compensation Base: $12.00-17.45/Hour

Equal Opportunity Employer.

This position is eligible for a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker I is to supervise clients during the sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security. In addition, Life Skill Workers I assist in the management of the morning wake-up routine by educating, guiding and directing clients in a manner that promotes their growth and development.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients.

Completes security calls to night supervisor.

Maintains regular communication with co-worker(s).

Supervises morning routine; observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures client location.

Conducts and documents random/unpredictable head counts/bed checks (minimum of once every twelve minutes) and utilizes the Guard 1 system.

Conducts outside building security checks.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions: None

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including: High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications: At least twenty-one (21) years of age. Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI). Non-communicable diseases physical exam. Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Life Skills Worker II

JOB DESCRIPTION

Facility: ABRAXAS I MARIENVILLE

Compensation Base: $13.00-18.88/Hour

Equal Opportunity Employer.

The position qualifies for $1000.00 Sign-On Bonus.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients.

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc…).

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc…).

Supervises self-administration of medication.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions: None

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including: High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications: At least twenty-one (21) years of age. Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI). Non-communicable diseases physical exam. Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence. Valid registered vehicle insurance

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

To apply for these jobs and view other Abraxas job listings, click here.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, criminal or juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Office Assistant-Secretary

Riverhill Automotive

Looking for a job?

Riverhill Automotive in Shippenville has an opening for an Office Assistant-Secretary.

DETAILS:

Full time Monday-Friday 8am-5pm

$10-$15 per hour depending on experience

Paid Holidays/Paid time off

Experience is preferred, but we are willing to train the right person

QUALIFICATIONS:

Computer skills

Microsoft office

QuickBooks

Multi-tasking

Very organized

Willing to learn new tasks

Positive attitude

TASKS INCLUDE:

Filing

Greeting Customers

Answering phones

Scheduling Appointments

Updating social media and website

Delivering advertising

Setting up vendor accounts

Accounts billable and receivable

Send resume to riverhillautomotive@gmail.com

Registered Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. has an opening for a Registered Nurse on our Hospice Team.

The RN best fit for this position is well-organized and has excellent documentation skills, who desires a more flexible schedule with focused patient interaction.

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

Minimum 1 year recent acute care experience; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours Monday- Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM; Rotating Weekends, Evenings and Holidays

Full-time employees are eligible for Health Insurance, Dental Insurance, Paid Time Off, 401K and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to:

Human Resources

271 Perkins Road

Clarion, PA, 16214

or

via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org.

For additional information please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Special Education and Science Teacher

Taylor Diversion Programs – Lighthouse Island Academy

Lighthouse Island Academy (LIA), a private academic school located in Tionesta, PA, is seeking a PA certified Special Education Teacher and a Science Teacher for students grade 9-12.

Operated by Taylor Diversion Programs, LIA seeks a positive, knowledgeable teacher who will assist and maintain special education students’ success in academics, interpersonal and daily living skills.

LIA, located along the beautiful Allegheny River, incorporates a nature-based curriculum, along with core competencies to complete an enriched, individualized learning experience for all students.

If you are looking for a “thinking out of the box,” teaching position, coupled with nature, small classes, excellent colleagues, and great students, you have found your “dream” job!

While not required, the successful candidate will have at least 3 years teaching experience.

This is a salaried Full-time position of $35,000.00/year, with an added health benefit equal to approximately $4,500.00 OR if Part-time, a salary will be determined on number of hours worked per week. The health benefit will not be included.

Job Type: Full-time/Part-time

Please send resume to:

ksmithtdp@gmail.com

or

call 814.931.8748 for additional information.

Automotive Estimator

Gatesman Autobody

Automotive Estimator Needed at Gatesman Autobody.

Appraiser’s License is required for this position.

Position would include writing estimates for collision damage to all makes and models of automobiles, including claims through insurance companies.

Other responsibilities would include communicating with insurance adjusters and customers on supplemental repairs.

Experience with estimating software and other computer programs is preferred. We are looking for someone with good customer service skills and thorough with writing estimates.

Benefits available, IRA, paid holidays and vacation, weekends off.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com or stop in at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, Pa 16235.

Full Time Auto Mechanic

Sligo Auto Salvage

Sligo Auto Salvage is seeking a Full Time Auto Mechanic

Competitive Pay

Health Benefits available

Inspection license not required

Please apply in person at:

Sligo Auto Salvage

12057 RT68 Sligo, PA

814-745-3300

Full and Part Time Positions

All Seasons Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries has immediate staffing opportunities in Venango, Clarion and surrounding counties.

Opportunities consist of short-term temporary assignments, long term assignments and short term transitioning to long term assignments.

Assignments range from general labor to professional positions.

ASTI’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or call 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

Supervisor of Mortgage Processing

Local financial institution

Local financial institution is currently seeking qualified individuals for the position of Supervisor of Mortgage Processing.

Prior supervisory experience is highly recommended but not required. Experience with various real estate loan documents and procedures is necessary.

Preference will be given to those applicants with experience on the LaserPro platform.

Candidates should submit resumes and salary requirements to:

mortgagesupv.job@gmail.com by November 22, 2019.

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Ophthalmic Technician

Laurel Eye Clinic

Help give the gift of sight and join our team!

The Laurel Eye Clinic in Brookville has career opportunities available as an Ophthalmic Technician. Full-time or part-time available.

Primary duties include data collection and documentation in EHR, chair-side doctor assistance, and performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors.

The ideal candidate must have excellent computer skills, be professional, positive and team oriented, and must be committed to providing excellent patient care.

Also, must be willing to work flexible hours and travel to provide coverage at different Laurel Eye Clinic locations as needed.

Travel benefits are provided along with a competitive wage.

Full-time positions are offered a full benefit package. Opportunities available to learn, develop and advance your skills.

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN or individual with medical experience preferred.

Employment applications are available online at Laurel Eye Careers. EOE

Automotive Mechanic

Service Access & Management, Inc. (SAM, Inc.)

Gatesman Autobody is seeking an Automotive Mechanic

This position includes state inspections, oil changes, general maintenance, and assisting the Head Mechanic.

This could also include towing and service calls.

A valid driver’s license and state inspection license is required.

Benefits available, IRA, paid holidays and vacation, weekends off.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com

or…

Stop in or call Gatesman Auto Body at 814-226-9468.

Gatesman Auto Body is located at 28177 PA-66, Lucinda, PA 16235.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Mental Health Case Manager

Service Access & Management, Inc. (SAM, Inc.)

If you are motivated, compassionate, and have a desire to support individuals with Mental Health needs, you may be interested in joining our team as a Mental Health Case Manager.



The mission of Service Access & Management, Inc. (SAM, Inc.) is to help people throughout our service area enhance the quality of their lives by effectively and efficiently managing and/or providing needed, accessible and individually satisfying human services.

SAM, Inc. currently has an opening for a Mental Health Case Manager in Clarion.

This position involves establishing a partnership with the consumer which offers respect, support, and collaboration, and results in trust and hope.

Case Managers also complete individualized planning and linkage and referrals to chosen treatment or other services. This position involves daily travel and providing services in variety of settings to best accommodate the consumers.

Qualified candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree and valid PA Driver’s License.

To apply, please send resume to: Valerie Cunningham at vcunningham@sam-inc.org .

School Bus Driver Needed

Whitmore Busing

Full or Part-time School bus driver needed for Whitmore busing in Keystone School District.

Approximately four hours per day

Must be dependable and able to pass all clearances and background checks required

Whitmore Busing will pay for all license training required

For more information call 814-229-2290

Multiple Auto Body Positions – Auto damage appraiser

Randy & Bob’s Auto Body

Randy & Bob’s Auto Body in Chicora has openings for the following positions:

NEW – Auto damage appraiser

– Auto damage appraiser collision body technician

shop manager

mechanic

refinish technician

detail technician

maintenance.

Hourly or flat rate, benefits, air conditioned/heated shop, & continuing training provided- ready for immediate start.

Call 724-282-2933, email resume to info@randyandbobs.com, or apply online at www.randyandbobs.com/careers.

Multiple Positions at Clarion Bathware

Clarion Bathware

Interested in working at Clarion Bathware?

If so please fill out the below PDF and email it to HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or fax back to 1(814) 782-3434.

Standard Application »

‘CDL’ Application »

In order to submit form via email please follow these instructions:

Right click the link above, “Save Link As…” and save the PDF to your Desktop Minimize your browser and open up the document from your Desktop Fill out desired fields in application, then click the “Submit” button at the bottom of Page 3

**Note: Application can also be printed out and turned in at either of our office locations. For further questions, please contact HR at tbeichner@clarionbathware.com or (814) 782-3016

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Production Workers

Maintenance Helper

Mechanic

Mechanic Helper

Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

OTR Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

Employee Benefits: sign on bonus, paid vacations & holiday, weekly direct deposit, medical, dental, new trucks, 401k, home on weekends.

Case Manager Life Skills Coach and Service Coordinator III

The County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions: Case Manager Life Skills Coach and Service Coordinator III

Case Manager Life Skills Coach ($14.10/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses)

and

Service Coordinator III ($15.55/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses and shift differential where applicable).

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk.

For the Service Coordinator III position, work schedules vary. Also, the caseworker exam must be successfully completed.

Automated testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, Room 310, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA; 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Mon. through Fri. No appointment necessary.

We provide employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Required job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by 4:00 p.m. on 11/07/19. Late applications are not considered.

You can download an application via our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form.

Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us.

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Court Reporter

The County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time Court Reporter I (40 hrs./wk.) to work within the Venango County Courts.

Required qualifications:

High School diploma or equivalent plus a Degree in Court Reporting from an accredited program; computer and stenographic skills required.

Must meet the requirements listed in Rule 4004 – Qualifications of Court Reporters, PA Rules of Court. Must have three years’ prior court reporting and clerical experience in an administrative, professional, governmental or judicial setting in order to provide the knowledge, skills and abilities required.

Position benefits include fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee as well as participation in the county defined benefit pension program, and more.

Applications may be obtained online by visiting www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process

or

in-person at the

Venango County Human Resources Department located at

1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Friday, November 1st, 2019 by 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us. EOE M/

Full and Part Time Positions

All Season Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries has immediate staffing opportunities in Venango, Clarion and surrounding counties.

Opportunities consist of short-term temporary assignments, Long term assignments and short term transitioning to long term assignments.

Assignments range from general labor to professional positions.

ASTI’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office

or

call 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments

Home Care Aide

County Home Makers, Inc.

Caregivers needed to assist the elderly and disabled in consumer’s home with daily living activities.

Qualified applicants should have:

A valid driver’s license and reliable transportation are required.

Must pass a criminal record check.

Experience helpful, but will train.

Apply on our website CLICK HERE

OR

Call 814-297-8313

EOE

Direct Support Professionals

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring Direct Support Professionals to support people who experience disabilities in their homes and communities.

If you are looking for a career that allows you to have fun, experience new things and to work for amazing people while helping them to achieve their goals, becoming a DSP is the job for you! Benefits include medical coverage for FT employees, paid leave, and newly increased mileage reimbursement. Full and part-time positions available.

HIGHER WAGES FOR DIRECT SUPPORT PROFESSIONALS!!!!

$12.50/hour! APPLY TODAY!

Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent

Acceptable clearances and drug screening

Must be 21 years of age or older.

Must possess a valid Driver’s License

Must have reliable transportation

Willing to work a variety of shifts

Apply via the following:

In person at 1064 E. Main St. Clarion, PA 16214.

Email resume to: cboden@thearcclarion.org

Call to schedule an interview (814) 226-7033 Ext. 308

Assembly and Fabrication

Beverage Air

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs!!! Come join our outstanding TEAM at our plant in Brookville, PA.

We are seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly and Fabrication, both day and night shifts.

Beverage Air offers awesome benefit package and starting pay rates of $11.08 to $12.10(for experienced press operators). Holiday and vacation pay, 401k savings plan, and more after the 90 day probationary period! Many opportunities for advancement!

We are accepting applications both on the web and at our site in Brookville.

Apply online here: https://beverage-air.com/application/

Full Time LPN/ Certified Medical Assistant

Semeyn Family Practice

Semeyn Family Practice, located in Brookville and New Bethlehem has a full time position open for a Licensed Practical Nurse or a certified /registered medical assistant.

The candidate’s primary functions would be to provide clinical assistance to the medical practice physician. The candidate must be a graduate of an accredited program. Previous office experience is desirable.

The practice is offering a great benefits package including medical, dental, vision, and paid time off, along with a competitive salary and excellent working environment.

Please submit your resume and letter of interest to Health Services of Clarion, Inc. % Marsha Stiglitz, 121 Doctors Lane, Clarion, PA 16214. Or you can email me at mstiglitz@hsclarion.net

Please only qualified applicants apply.

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Full Time Annual Wellness Nurse

The Primary Health Network

FULL TIME ANNUAL WELLNESS NURSE

The Primary Health Network, a large non-profit organization, is seeking a Full-Time RN for our Annual Wellness Visit Nurse position that will travel between our following offices:

Punxsutawney Community Health Center

Hoffman Memorial Medical Center

Petroleum Valley Medical Center

Clarion Community Health Center

The Primary Health Network will reimburse for travel and offers competitive pay.

The hours for this position are generally 8:30 AM- 5:00 PM Monday-Friday with some evening hours required.

Annual Wellness Visits for Medicare patients consist of Initial Preventive Physical Exam visits (IPPE or “Welcome to Medicare”) and Annual Wellness Visits (AWV) both initial and subsequent.

Chronic Care Management (CCM) services consist of monthly activities designed to intensively manage chronic conditions of qualified patients and to coordinate all care that patient receives. Graduate of an approved nursing school with current PA Registered Nurse Licensure.

Wage commensurate with experience, excellent benefits package, and training is available. EOE.

To apply, please visit our website: www.primary-health.net

Part-Time Teller

First United National Bank

First United National Bank is seeking highly motivated and enthusiastic candidates for PART-TIME Tellers in its Clarion, Fryburg, and Franklin offices.

Prior banking experience is not required; however, those with prior customer service and cash handling experience will be given priority consideration.

Background checks and a Credit Report may be performed on qualified candidates.

Please email resumes to humanresources@fun-bank.com (preferred method)

or, mail them to:

First United National Bank

ATTN: Human Resources

PO Box 7

Fryburg, PA 16326

Please NO PHONE CALLS!

Equal Opportunity Employer M/F/D/V

Battery Technician

The Battery Warehouse

The Battery Warehouse is in immediate need of a full-time battery technician.

located on Riverhill, 11041 US-322, Shippenville, PA,

– No experience needed

– In house training

– Contact the battery warehouse for more information at 814-227-2123

HVAC Technician

Blauser Plumbing and Heating

Blauser Plumbing and Heating is in immediate need of a Full-time HVAC technician.

Position is Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with some on call shifts.

Salary based on experience.

Interested individuals may apply in person at Blauser Plumbing and Heating, 500 Main Street, Knox, Pa. or by phone at 814-797-1131.

Multiple Positions

Bison Construction, Inc

Bison Construction, Inc is accepting applications for the following positions:

Operators-heavy equipment experience required

CDL drivers (Class B minimum with experience) and the ability to pass all screenings

Laborers

All potential candidates must be able to pass all prehire testing and be safety and team oriented, have strong work ethics and be able to perform the physically challenging aspects of the utility construction industry.

Our company primarily does utility construction. All positions must be flexible to aid coworkers in all manners of daily tasks.

We offer prevailing wage scale pay, health insurance, and pension benefits.

Please call 814-764-3959 for additional information pertaining to applications.

Applications may also be requested at bison10@windstream.net

Supplemental Contract Positions

Union School District

Union School District is seeking applicants for the following 2019-2020 supplemental positions: Jr. High Volleyball Coach, Assistant Jr. High Volleyball Coach, and Baseball Manager.

Applicants should complete a general employment application and submit current Act 34 (State Police), Act 151 (Child Abuse), and Act 114 (FBI Fingerprint) to Mr. John Kimmel, Superintendent, 354 Baker Street, Suite 2, Rimersburg, PA 16248 by Friday, October 18, 2019.

Applications can be found at www.unionsd.net.

Union School District is an EOE.

Inspection Mechanic and CDL Driver

Minichs Towing and Recovery

Minichs Towing and Recovery is a local company that has been in business for over 80 years, servicing Venango County, and surrounding areas.

Minich’s services diesel vehicles, regular vehicles, perform collision repairs, and RV repair services.

Minichs provides towing /recovery services for heavy duty, medium duty and light duty vehicles 24/7.

Minichs Towing is looking to hire the following positions:

Experienced Inspection mechanic – wanted for fast paced shop with a focus on customer satisfaction, someone who can handle small jobs or larger more involved jobs, scanner knowledge and/or diagnostic skills a plus.

We repair all vehicle types, diesel, regular vehicles and RV’s. Certifications preferred, must have own tools, CDL and/or Inspection license is preferable, or must be obtained in a reasonable amount of time.

Position is full time, paid weekly (Monday-Friday – no weekends). Wages based on experience. Benefits will be discussed at time of interview.

CDL Driver – Looking to hire reliable and motivated drivers to join our team of towing experts, with good problem solving skills, and who enjoy helping people.

We are offering competitive pay, and full-time hours to the right person, experience preferred, but we would be willing to train the right person.

The right candidate will be hard working and motivated, have a valid PA license, with a clean driving record, and be able to pass a background check.

Required to work one weekend a month and 2 nights a week. Regular hours are Monday-Friday. Benefits will be discussed at the time of the interview.

To apply:

Come in to fill out an application at,

1682 Riverside Drive

Oil City, PA 16301.

No phone calls please.



Yard Person

Ochs Building Supply Inc

Ochs Building Supply Inc. of Lucinda is looking for a Yard Person to join our team.

If you are knowledgeable of building materials, are dependable, and have customer service abilities this job is for you.

Apply at 29227 Rt. 66, Lucinda PA 16235.

Offering a competitive wage.

Substitute School Nurse Position

Union School District

UNION School District is accepting applications for Substitute School Nurse from October 14-October 25, 2019.

Submit a letter of interest, resume, valid PA nurse license (RN), current Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances, to

Mr. John Kimmel, Supt.,

Union School District,

354 Baker St., Ste. 2,

Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Complete application packets are due by Noon, Thursday, October 11, 2019, but will accept applications until the position is filled.

Union School District is an EOE.

Production and Millwork at Eden, Inc.

Eden, Inc.

Eden, Inc. in Knox is hiring for several vacancies in its Production and Millwork areas.

Both part-time and full-time opportunities exist for interested individuals with starting rates based upon experience.

After a 90 day probationary period, full-time employees are eligible for all company benefits (medical, dental, vision insurance; paid holidays, vacation, and sick time; retirement plan with a company match; and life insurance.

Applications are available in our office at 210 Miller Street in Knox.

Auto Body Painter/Technician

Nolf Chrysler Dodge

Nolf Chrysler Dodge is hiring a Auto Body Painter/Technician!

Strictly a painter? Only have collision repair experience? That is okay! Our requirements for this position are flexible. Either skill set or a combo of both skills are encouraged to apply!

You will be responsible for painting, blending, & buffing of parts, partial refinish, and occasional complete of late model cars & trucks after collision repairs have been completed. Working knowledge of vehicle repair and refinishing of automotive vehicle bodies is also needed. Collision repairs will include disassembly, repair, & reassembly of late-model vehicles of all makes and models. Must perform insurance quality repairs (90% + insurance work)!

The salary is competitive and based on experience! Benefits include 401K, dental, health, and vision insurance, paid time off, and employee discounts. We are a family-owned dealership, and our body shop does insurance work predominantly!

To apply visit www.nolfdodge.com/careers or email jobs@nolfdodge.com.

UPMC Northwest is Hiring Nurses

UPMC Northwest

Are you a Registered Nurse looking for an exciting new opportunity? Now is a great time to join our team at UPMC Northwest!

We are currently hiring Full-time, Part-time, and Casual Registered Nurses to support our hospital in Seneca, PA.

As a Nurse at UPMC Northwest, you will find:

Great company culture

Rewarding career path with room for growth

Competitive wages, with the highest BSN differential in the greater Pittsburgh area

Excellent benefits package, including: Retirement with company match Pension plan Tuition assistance and Many More!



Apply today at careers.upmc.com!

Enter UPMC Northwest in the “location” field and Apply to desired openings.

Want to learn more? Contact Micelle Magdziuk, Recruiter at magdziukm@upmc.edu or 412-454-1595 for more

informaton!

Learn more and apply today at careers.upmc.com

EOE. Minority/Female/Vet/Disabled

Dental Assistant

The Primary Health Network – Clarion Dental Center

Now Hiring A Dental Assistant.

The Primary Health Network, the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Pennsylvania, is seeking qualified candidates for our dental office located in Clarion, PA.

If you are career oriented and looking for a rewarding experience in patient care, this is the perfect opportunity for you! We are looking to add the following position to be part of our outstanding team:

Current Job Opening:

Dental Assistant- Clarion Dental Center

Position includes:

Full-Time

40 hrs/week; Mon-Fri. 8:30am-5pm with some evening hours required

Competitive Wages

Excellent Benefits Package (Medical, Dental, Vision insurance, Paid Time Off, Paid Holidays, 403b, etc.)

Paid Training

No weekend or major holiday hours

To learn more about the job and apply, please visit our website: www.primary-health.net

or

contact Human Resources at 724-704-8889 Ext. 406.

Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Technician/Mechanic

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales

Zacherl Motors is looking to hire a Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Technician/Mechanic.

This is a Full-time position.

Family owned since 1940… and we need you!

How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you?

How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family?

If that sounds good, keep reading…

Come join the Service team at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion! In business since 1940, we are looking for a heavy and medium duty truck mechanic/technician to help us continue to grow and improve our service department. This position will be full time and permanent. Our facility is just north of Interstate 80 exit 64 in Clarion, PA at 795 Greenville Pike.

We started in 1940 as a family business and continue to operate as a family business 78 years later. We offer great benefits and an engaged and exciting working atmosphere.

Our employee package includes major medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, 401k with dollar for dollar match up to 4% of your gross pay, paid vacation after just 3 months of employment, 7 paid holidays each year, flexible hours, overtime pay, paid work uniforms, and the possibility of paid time at home for all internet training that we may require. We also have a compensation plan in place if you choose your medical insurance coverage elsewhere (from a spouse for example) and you do not need insurance through the company.

Pay range is from $14.00 per hour for a slightly experienced mechanic/technician to $20.00 or more for a fully certified and experienced technician with all licenses and training. Continual training with us is a must and we help you to learn while you earn.

We are looking for all levels of technician experience – beginner to expert – from air conditioning work to simple brake repairs to rebuilding of engines, transmissions, differentials, and more.

Extra pay per hour comes with ASE certification, with International Engine certification, with Cummins certification, with Caterpillar certification, with Inspection licenses, with CDL’s, and with overall experience.

We also have an annual profit sharing bonus and a technician productivity bonus in our service department.

Call Lou Zacherl at 800-832-8580 today for more information and please fill out a job application under the APPLY button on our website at www.zacherlmotors.com or stop in for a printed application.

Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales

How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…

Family owned since 1940… and we need you!

Come join the Parts Sales team at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion! In business since 1940 we are looking for motivated and energetic people to help us continue to grow and improve our parts department and our dealership. This position will be full time and permanent. Our facility is just north of Interstate 80 exit 64 in Clarion, PA at 795 Greenville Pike.

We started in 1940 as a family business and continue to operate as a family business 78 years later. We offer great benefits and an engaged, exciting and enjoyable working atmosphere. Our employee benefits package includes major medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, a 401k retirement plan with dollar for dollar match up to 4% of your gross pay, paid vacation after just 3 months of employment, 7 paid holidays each year, flexible hours, overtime pay, and paid work uniforms, We also have a compensation plan in place if you choose your medical insurance coverage elsewhere (from a spouse for example) if you do not need insurance through the company.

Our parts associates earn hourly pay and commission pay on parts sales with commission for team success and individual sales commission as well. The hourly pay range depends upon experience and the commission pay is based on sales with no limit to the compensation. Continual parts and sales training with us is a must and we help you to earn while you learn. The earning potential is great with your commitment and with our commission plans and our team based philosophy.

Extra pay per hour comes with loyalty, teamwork, training and overall experience. We also have an annual profit sharing bonus.

Call Randy Reinsel at 800-832-8580 today for more information and please fill out a job application under the APPLY button on our website at www.zacherlmotors.com or stop in for a printed application.

Multiple Auto Body Positions

Randy and Bob’s Auto Body

Randy & Bob’s Auto Body in Chicora has openings for the following positions:

collision body technician

shop manager

mechanic

refinish technician

detail technician

maintenance.

Hourly or flat rate, benefits, air conditioned/heated shop, & continuing training provided- ready for immediate start.

Call 724-282-2933, email resume to info@randyandbobs.com, or apply online at www.randyandbobs.com/careers.

Multiple Positions

Clarion Bathware

Interested in working at Clarion Bathware?

If so please fill out the below PDF and email it to HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or fax back to 1(814) 782-3434.

Standard Application »

‘CDL’ Application »

In order to submit form via email please follow these instructions:

Right click the link above, “Save Link As…” and save the PDF to your Desktop Minimize your browser and open up the document from your Desktop Fill out desired fields in application, then click the “Submit” button at the bottom of Page 3

**Note: Application can also be printed out and turned in at either of our office locations. For further questions, please contact HR at tbeichner@clarionbathware.com or (814) 782-3016

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Production Workers

Maintenance Helper

Mechanic

Mechanic Helper

Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

OTR Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

Employee Benefits: sign on bonus, paid vacations & holiday, weekly direct deposit, medical, dental, new trucks, 401k, home on weekends.

Assembly and Fabrication

Beverage Air

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs!!! Come join our outstanding TEAM at our plant in Brookville, PA.

We are seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly and Fabrication, both day and night shifts.

Beverage Air offers awesome benefit package and starting pay rates of $11.08 to $12.10(for experienced press operators). Holiday and vacation pay, 401k savings plan, and more after the 90 day probationary period! Many opportunities for advancement!

We are accepting applications both on the web and at our site in Brookville.

Apply online here: https://beverage-air.com/application/

Construction – General Production

Champion Modular/New Era

New Era/Champion is hiring for Modular Home production line workers.

Pay structure is based on experience of candidate.

Benefit package available after 60 days of full time employment.

Applications may be filled out at Champion Homes Jobs

or

in person at 451 Southern Avenue Strattanville, PA 16258

Champion is an Equal Opportunity Employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin.

Service Technician

Champion Modular/New Era

Service Technician

Champion Modular/New Era is searching for a full-time service technician.

Construction experience preferred.

Candidate must have good work ethic, excellent organizational skills and attendance.

This position requires travel throughout Northeastern US.

Benefits package available after 60 days.

Resume may be sent to brumbarger@championhomes.com

or

stop in person at 451 Southern Avenue, Strattanville, PA 16258.

Champion is an Equal Opportunity Employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin.

Advanced Practice Provider – Clarion

UPMC Urgent Care – Clarion

If you are an Advanced Practice Provider who loves an upbeat environment, working hands on with patients and their families, then why not consider a job at UPMC?

University of Pittsburgh Physicians is hiring a Physician Assistant or Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner to help support the Clarion Urgent Care Department.

This APP will provide patient care services, including assessing and managing patients in the outpatient and/or inpatient environment, by following established standards and practices.

This APP must be available to work all days between 9 AM and 9 PM. No on-call or travel required.

If you are interested in applying please visit UPMC Careers and look for job posting ID: 25440311.

Member Service Representative – Brookville

Clarion Federal Credit Union

Clarion Federal Credit Union is seeking a friendly, detailed oriented person to fill a Part-time Member Service Representative position at the Brookville Branch.

Join one of the most member focused credit unions in the nation.

Benefits include:

Very Competitive starting salary

401k benefits after 6 months employment

Paid time off

Generous Incentive Plan

Structured advancement opportunities

Increased pay for any Saturday hours worked (1.5 times wage)

We are looking for the most qualified individuals but will train the right person with strong customer service skills.

Interested candidates please send resume and cover letter to:

info@clarionfcu.org

Member Service Representative – Clarion

Clarion Federal Credit Union

Clarion Federal Credit Union is seeking a friendly, detailed oriented person to fill a Part-time Member Service Representative position at the Clarion Branch.

Join one of the most member focused credit unions in the nation.

Benefits include:

Very Competitive starting salary

401k benefits after 6 months employment

Paid time off

Generous Incentive Plan

Structured advancement opportunities

Increased pay for any Saturday hours worked (1.5 times wage)

We are looking for the most qualified individuals but will train the right person with strong customer service skills.

Interested candidates please send resume and cover letter to:

info@clarionfcu.org

Journeyman Lineman

Central Electric Co-op.

Local electric utility is accepting applications for the position of Journeyman Lineman.

The successful candidate should demonstrate experience as a Journeyman Lineman who performs all necessary activities in the construction, maintenance of energized and de-energized overhead and URD distribution lines.

The candidate must possess the following qualifications:

Thorough knowledge of electricity, NEC, NESC, OSHA rules;

Ability to climb;

Mechanical aptitude; and

First-aid/CPR certification.

A valid Class A CDL is required.

The position also requires a minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent, successful completion of power line apprenticeship and Journeyman’s card/certificate. Associate’s degree in related field preferred.

Position open until filled.

Send resume to Central Electric Co-op., P.O. Box 329, Parker, PA 16049, Attn: HR or email to ccullenrapp@central.coop. Review of resumes will begin immediately. EOE.

Fiscal Operations Officer I

County of Venango

Venango County is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Fiscal Operations Officer I for our Human Services Fiscal Department.

Position involves handling the fiscal operations of assigned County Human Services programs by developing and maintaining accurate accounting records.

Starting salary: $16.71/hr.

Competitive benefits package including employer-paid individual coverage for medical and dental and employer-paid family vision coverage.

Excellent pension plan.

Veterans claiming veterans’ hiring preference must provide a valid DD214 form that clearly displays an honorable or general discharge and dates of service completed.

County applications are available at and must be completed and returned to

Venango County Human Resources,

Troy A. Wood

Human Services Complex,

1 Dale Ave.,

Franklin, PA 16323

no later than 4:00 p.m. on 09/10/19.

Application and job description can also be provided via email upon request.

Job qualifications and job summary available online at www.jobgateway.pa.gov.

Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Auto Body Technician

Snyder’s Auto Body Inc.

Snyder’s Auto Body Inc., in Tylersburg, is looking for a Full-Time Auto Body Technician.

Experience is a plus but Snyder’s is willing to train.

Stop at the shop to complete an application

or

email a resume to snydersauto@zoominternet.net.

For more information give us a call at (814)744-9218.

Deputy Sheriff

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for Deputy Sheriff.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent is required, plus some knowledge in law enforcement or related field is preferred.

Valid Pennsylvania driver’s license is required.

Possession of PA Act 120 Certification, Act 2 Sheriff’s Academy, or retired Pennsylvania State Police within the last 5 years is preferred.

No work experience is required; however, prior experience in law enforcement or legal environment is preferred.

Applicants without prior Act 120 or Act 2 certification must be able to meet the certification requirements of the Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training Board Physical Fitness Standards set forth by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

Must pass pre-employment drug screening.

Starting rate: $14.09/hour.

Applications may be obtained from:

Venango County Human Resources

1174 Elk Street

Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to the same location no later than Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 by 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556. EOE M/F D/V

Multiple Auto Body Positions

Randy & Bob’s Auto Body

Randy & Bob’s Auto Body in Chicora is hiring for the following positions:

collision body technician

shop manager

mechanic

refinish technician

detail technician

maintenance.

Hourly or flat rate, benefits, air conditioned/heated shop, & continuing training provided- ready for immediate start.

Call 724-282-2933,

email resume to info@randyandbobs.com,

or

apply online at www.randyandbobs.com/careers

Inspection Mechanic and CDL Driver

Minichs Towing and Recovery

Minichs Towing and Recovery is a local company that has been in business for over 80 years, servicing Venango County, and surrounding areas.

Minich’s services diesel vehicles, regular vehicles, perform collision repairs, and RV repair services.

Minichs provides towing /recovery services for heavy duty, medium duty and light duty vehicles 24/7.

Minichs Towing is looking to hire the following positions

Experienced Inspection mechanic – wanted for fast paced shop with a focus on customer satisfaction, someone who can handle small jobs or larger more involved jobs, scanner knowledge and/or diagnostic skills a plus.

We repair all vehicle types, diesel, regular vehicles and RV’s. Certifications preferred, must have own tools, CDL and/or Inspection license is preferable, or must be obtained in a reasonable amount of time.

Position is full time, paid weekly (Monday-Friday – no weekends). Wages based on experience. Benefits will be discussed at time of interview.

CDL Driver – Looking to hire reliable and motivated drivers to join our team of towing experts, with good problem solving skills, and who enjoy helping people.

We are offering competitive pay, and full-time hours to the right person, experience preferred, but we would be willing to train the right person.

The right candidate will be hard working and motivated, have a valid PA license, with a clean driving record, and be able to pass a background check.

Required to work one weekend a month and 2 nights a week. Regular hours are Monday-Friday. Benefits will be discussed at the time of the interview.

To apply:

Come in to fill out an application at,

1682 Riverside Drive

Oil City, PA 16301.

Or

Email Resume to: Minichs_towing@yahoo.com

No phone calls please.

Commercial Loan Officer

Farmers National Bank

The Farmers National Bank, a strong independent community bank, has an outstanding opportunity available for a Commercial Loan Officer.

Qualifying applicants must have the experience and ability to establish, develop and maintain business relationships with customers within the community while meeting assertive production goals.

Responsibilities include:

The development and maintenance of business customer relationships managing assigned loan portfolio in conformity with Bank and regulatory policies and procedures in order to maximize profitability while minimizing credit losses and cross-sell all Bank products and services while providing superior customer service.

Candidates must have:

a Bachelors Degree

knowledge of Clarion and Jefferson counties

minimum of 5 years banking experience with up to 2 years of business banking or commercial lending experience

Candidates must also be committed to excellent customer service in addition to community and civic involvement.

For more information and to apply online, visit www.farmersnb.com/careers

Farmers offers a competitive compensation and benefit package. EOE, M/F/D/V

CNC Machine Programmer

Clarion Bathware

Clarion Bathware has an immediate opening for a CNC machine programmer/operator.

Pay will be based on experience and $600 dollar sign on bonus.

Part-time, preferably full-time.

Interested individuals can e-mail resume or letter of interest to khepfl@clarionbathware.com

DEPARTMENT CLERK III

Venango County

Venango County is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Department Clerk III position for our Human Services Clerical Department. Starting salary: $9.60/hr.

Job objective:

To perform specialized departmental clerical duties and responsibilities within Venango County Human Services.

During the selection process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position.

Also, candidates must successfully pass an interview. Background checks and clearances must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered.

County applications are available at and must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources,

Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex,

1 Dale Ave.,

Franklin, PA 16323

no later than 4:00 p.m. on 09/04/19.

Documents are available via the following methods:

app and job description by email upon request;

qualifications online at www.jobgateway.pa.gov;

applications on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form.

Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas

Abraxas is hiring a Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant at their Marienville facility.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant, under close supervision and/or direct observation of a treatment supervisor, provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/use problems. The drug & alcohol counselor assistant is a fulltime, entry level position. Once the counselor assistant completes the required amount of supervision and clinical experience, he/she will be promoted to a full-time drug &; alcohol counselor position.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least 10 hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

• Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse; OR

• Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related; OR

• Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field; OR

• Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field.

Other Qualifications:

• At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

• Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

• Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

• Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Working Conditions:

To apply for this position, click here.

Multiple Positions at Clarion Bathware

Clarion Bathware

Interested in working at Clarion Bathware?

If so please fill out the below PDF and email it to HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or fax back to 1(814) 782-3434.

Standard Application »

‘CDL’ Application »

In order to submit form via email please follow these instructions:

Right click the link above, “Save Link As…” and save the PDF to your Desktop Minimize your browser and open up the document from your Desktop Fill out desired fields in application, then click the “Submit” button at the bottom of Page 3

**Note: Application can also be printed out and turned in at either of our office locations. For further questions, please contact HR at tbeichner@clarionbathware.com or (814) 782-3016

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Production Workers

Maintenance Helper

Mechanic

Mechanic Helper

Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

OTR Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

Employee Benefits: sign on bonus, paid vacations & holiday, weekly direct deposit, medical, dental, new trucks, 401k, home on weekends.

