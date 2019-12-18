A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Snow showers. High near 23. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. West wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Light west wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Calm wind.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.