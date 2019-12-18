 

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – Snow showers. High near 23. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. West wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Light west wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Calm wind.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


