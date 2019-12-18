 

A-C Valley Girls Head North to Face North Clarion Wednesday on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Schmader BlauserFRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (D9Sports) – North Clarion will entertain A-C Valley in a KSAC North matchup Wednesday between teams that became rivals the last few years, and EYT Media/D9Sports.com has all the action covered on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball.

(Photo: Gabby Schmader of North Clarion (left) and Baylee Blauser of A-C Valley (right) lead their teams in action Wednesday night on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball on exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com)

Tip-off is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. or about 20 to 25 minutes after the conclusion of the junior varsity content. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show from North Clarion High School will start at 7 p.m.

Mike Kalinowski and Jess Quinn will have the call of the game with Chris Rossetti handling the pre- and post-game interviews.

A year ago, A-C Valley kept North Clarion from a third straight KSAC title knocking the She-Wolves off in the KSAC title game at Keystone. It was one of two wins by the Lady Falcons over North Clarion on the season.

Two years ago, North Clarion beat A-C Valley in both the KSAC Championship game and the District 9 Class 1A title game.

Both teams are coming off PIAA Playoff appearances, as A-C Valley advanced to the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals after finishing second to Kane in District 9, and North Clarion was knocked out of the first round of the Class 1A PIAA playoffs after winning a third straight District 9 title.

Wednesday’s game may feature two teams familiar with each other, but only North Clarion has the majority of its team back from last year.

Four starters return for the She-Wolves, who are 4-0 on the season and barely been tested winning those four games by an average of 39.25 points with the closest win being a 21-point (54-33) win at Brookville. Three of North Clarion’s four games have reached the PIAA Mercy Rule (40-point or great lead in the second half).

A-C Valley, which returned just two starters from last year, started the season strong with wins over Clarion-Limestone and Forest Area but ran into some difficulty Monday in a loss to Brockway that saw the Lady Falcons score just 15 points without the services of Mia Sherman, who was out with an illness.

Sherman is the second-leading scorer for A-C Valley at 8.0 points per game, while Andrea Meals leads a balanced-team effort at 9.3 ppg. Baylee Blasuer chimes in at 7.3 ppg, Meah Ielase scores 6.7 ppg and Rachel Cullen adds 5.0 ppg.

North Clarion is deep and talented offensively led by Abby Gatesman at 13.8 ppg and Mackenzie Bauer at 12.3 ppg. Both players will be playing college basketball next season with Gatesman headed to Clarion University and Bauer to Penn State-DuBois.

Those two are joined in double digits by Haley Sherman’s 10.0 ppg, while Gabby Schmader chips in 7.3 ppg and newcomer to North Clarion Trinity Thompson adds 4.3 ppg and a strong defensive presence inside.

HOW TO LISTEN

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the exploreClarion website to access the player story and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play), or click here to listen.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Laurel Eye Clinic Games of the Week possible all season long:

 

Laurel Eye Clinic (Title Sponsor) Kerle Tire (Title Sponsor/Pre-Game Show)
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant (Coaches’ Pregame Interviews) Hager Paving (Player of the Game)
Kahle’s Kitchen (1st Quarter) Next Step Therapy (2nd Quarter)
FUN Bank (Halftime Show) Penn State-DuBois (3rd Quarter)
DuBrook (4th Quarter) Clarion County Community Bank (Postgame Show)
Gatesman Plumbing, Heating & A/C (Timeouts) Allegheny Grille of Foxburg (Broadcast Booth)
Matt Higgins – State Farm Insurance (Free Throws) Eric Shick Nationwide Insurance Agency (3-pointers)
Zacherl Motors (Scoreboard) Gatesman Auto Body (Governor’s Keys to the Game)
Redbank Chevrolet (Stats) Ochs Building Supply (What’s at Stake)
MV Property Care (Tip-off) Janney Montgomery Scott (Starting Lineups/Fast Breaks)
Luton’s Plumbing & Heating (Players to Watch) S&W Auto Body (Fouls)
Clarion-Forest VNA (Injury Update) Carrier Insurance (Coaches)
Clarion Ford (Drive of the Game) Tionesta Builders (Overtime)
Randy and Bob’s Auto Body Riverhill Automotive
Ramada by Wyndham of Clarion Mealy Excavating
LandPro (Possession Arrow)  Clarion Bathware
Allstate Insurance, the Dave Jones Agency (Keystone Games) J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales

 


