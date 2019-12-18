A-C Valley Girls Head North to Face North Clarion Wednesday on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (D9Sports) – North Clarion will entertain A-C Valley in a KSAC North matchup Wednesday between teams that became rivals the last few years, and EYT Media/D9Sports.com has all the action covered on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball.

Tip-off is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. or about 20 to 25 minutes after the conclusion of the junior varsity content. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show from North Clarion High School will start at 7 p.m.

Mike Kalinowski and Jess Quinn will have the call of the game with Chris Rossetti handling the pre- and post-game interviews.

A year ago, A-C Valley kept North Clarion from a third straight KSAC title knocking the She-Wolves off in the KSAC title game at Keystone. It was one of two wins by the Lady Falcons over North Clarion on the season.

Two years ago, North Clarion beat A-C Valley in both the KSAC Championship game and the District 9 Class 1A title game.

Both teams are coming off PIAA Playoff appearances, as A-C Valley advanced to the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals after finishing second to Kane in District 9, and North Clarion was knocked out of the first round of the Class 1A PIAA playoffs after winning a third straight District 9 title.

Wednesday’s game may feature two teams familiar with each other, but only North Clarion has the majority of its team back from last year.

Four starters return for the She-Wolves, who are 4-0 on the season and barely been tested winning those four games by an average of 39.25 points with the closest win being a 21-point (54-33) win at Brookville. Three of North Clarion’s four games have reached the PIAA Mercy Rule (40-point or great lead in the second half).

A-C Valley, which returned just two starters from last year, started the season strong with wins over Clarion-Limestone and Forest Area but ran into some difficulty Monday in a loss to Brockway that saw the Lady Falcons score just 15 points without the services of Mia Sherman, who was out with an illness.

Sherman is the second-leading scorer for A-C Valley at 8.0 points per game, while Andrea Meals leads a balanced-team effort at 9.3 ppg. Baylee Blasuer chimes in at 7.3 ppg, Meah Ielase scores 6.7 ppg and Rachel Cullen adds 5.0 ppg.

North Clarion is deep and talented offensively led by Abby Gatesman at 13.8 ppg and Mackenzie Bauer at 12.3 ppg. Both players will be playing college basketball next season with Gatesman headed to Clarion University and Bauer to Penn State-DuBois.

Those two are joined in double digits by Haley Sherman’s 10.0 ppg, while Gabby Schmader chips in 7.3 ppg and newcomer to North Clarion Trinity Thompson adds 4.3 ppg and a strong defensive presence inside.

