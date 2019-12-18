Boys’ Basketball: NC Rallies Past A-C Valley; Forest Area Beats VC; Clarion, Keystone, C-L, KC Win

FOXBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Visiting North Clarion owned the fourth quarter, as the Wolves rallied past A-C Valley, 52-45, in KSAC North action.

(Photo from left: Mattson Higgins, Drew Gatesman and Devon Walters helped North Clarion rally in the fourth quarter to beat A-C Valley Tuesday night. Photo courtesy of Matt Higgins)

North Clarion trailed 39-30 going to the final eight minutes but outscored A-C Valley 22-6 in the final frame behind eight points from Devon Walters and six from Mattson Higgins. Both players hit a pair of 3-pointers each in the comeback.

Higgins finished with a team-high 19 points with Walters adding 13. Drew Gatesman, who added 15 points, also scored six points during the fourth-quarter comeback.

Walters also added eight rebounds and four assists for the Wolves, who trailed by 12, 37-25, with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Levi Orton tied Higgins for game-high honors with 19 points but was the only Falcon to score more than six.

A-C Valley struggled from the free-throw line going 2-for-7 with all the charity shots coming in the fourth quarter. North Clarion was 9 of 15 from the line.

FOREST AREA 54, VENANGO CATHOLIC 35

OIL CITY, Pa. – Franklin Meals delivered an all-around solid performance with 10 points, six rebounds, six steals and six assists to help visiting Forest Area claim its first KSAC North victory in two seasons with a 54-35 victory at Venango Catholic.

The win broke an 11-game KSAC North losing streak for the Fires, who last won a conference game, 68-60, over Cranberry Feb. 6, 2018.

Jullian Gillenwater had a team-high 13 points for Forest Area with Allen Johnston adding 10 points and six rebounds, Noah Burke eight points and eight rebounds and Jacob Eddy four points and nine boards.

Andrew Burda paced Venango Catholic with 15 points, Chase Anderson added eight points and Colin Deeter scored seven.

CLARION 82, REDBANK VALLEY 61

CLARION, Pa. – Cal German scored 17 of his game-high 28 points after halftime to help Clarion pull away from visiting Redbank Valley, 82-61, in KSAC South action.

The Bobcats led by just four, 37-33, at the break but outscored the Bulldogs 45-28 after halftime, including 25-15 in the third quarter.

When German wasn’t scoring, he was dishing, as he had a double-double by adding 12 helpers.

Hunter Craddock also had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Nick Frederick added 23 points and Josh Craig nine for Clarion.

Owen Magagnotti led Redbank Valley with 20 points, Chris Marshall scored 18 and Bryson Bain chipped in 16 while hitting four 3-pointers.

KEYSTONE 59, MONITEAU 47

KNOX, Pa. – Troy Johnson scored 22 points, gathered in 10 rebounds and handed out four assists to help Keystone take early control of the KSAC South with a 59-47 win over visiting Moniteau.

The victory leaves the one-loss Panthers as the lone unbeaten team in KSAC South play while handing Moniteau its first loss and conference loss of the season.

Brandon Pierce added 11 points for Keystone with Alex Rapp scoring four points and dishing out four assists. Isaak Jones also scored seven points in the win.

Ethan McDeavitt paced Moniteau with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Nate Tack chipped in eight points.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 70, UNION 53

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – Deion Deas and Curvin Goheen each scored 22 points and Hayden Callen had a double-double to lead visiting Clarion-Limestone past Union, 70-53, in KSAC North action.

Goheen just missed a double-double with nine rebounds, while Callen had 13 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and three blocks to complete his double-double. Jordan Hesdon also had a strong all-around game with five points, eight steals and five rebounds.

Truman Vereb had a double-double for Union with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaac Saylor hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points. Caiden Rainey added two points and seven rebounds.

KARNS CITY 78, CRANBERRY 54

SENECA, Pa. – Chase Beighley scored a game-high 27 points and added eight assists to lead visiting Karns City to a 78-54 win over Cranberry in KSAC South action.

Ethan McElroy added 21 points for the Gremlins while hitting seven 3-pointers, while Luke Garring snagged eight rebounds to go with six points.

Matt McQuaide paced Cranberry with 21 points with Cam Russell adding 14 points JT Stahlman eight.

