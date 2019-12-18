Charles S. “Chuck” Nelson, 60, of East Main St. Brookville, PA passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 16, 2019 at home after fighting a tough battle with cancer in a positive spirit that was only Chuck.

He was born on August 19, 1959 in Vandergrift, PA the son of Harry Nelson and Pauline Shaeffer Nelson who preceded him in death.

On July 20, 1991 he married the love of his life Valerie L. Huffman in Brookville, PA (who survives) and recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary.

After high school Chuck worked for his brother Dave Schaeffer as a brick layer, and then later for Crawford Furniture Store in New Bethlehem, PA, but for 33 years he worked as a press operator for Beveridge Air in Brookville, PA before his retirement.

Chuck was a 28 year member of the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. in Brookville, but started his service work to the community at the age of 14 as a Junior Firefighter in his hometown of Vandergrift, PA and at 18 a member of that Fire Company before moving to Brookville, a total of 42 years of service to others.

He was a lover of animals and his pets, was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, especially the Penguins, a longtime member of the Brookville Eagles and Brookville Fireman’s Club, but his greatest love, other than his family, was helping other people especially working and being an inspirational role model to the children of the community.

Chuck was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather, but will forever be known by the local community as being Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny for many years, going to the Brookville Schools every year teaching fire prevention, being a coach in baseball, soccer, and an instrumental coach for the Brookville Lanes Children’s Bowling League.

This only scratches the surface of Chuck’s dedication and love for his family and his community.

He is survived by his Step-son Scott M. Huffman, Daughter Alex P. Nelson both of Brookville, and Son Joshua C. Nelson (wife – Nina) of East Berlin, PA, Brothers and Sisters Ken Nelson (wife – Patty) of Kittanning, PA, Harry Nelson Jr. of Adrian, PA, Vivki Moyer (husband – Jerry) of Greensburg, PA, David Shaeffer (wife – Joyce) of Vandergrift, PA, Betty Domiano (husband – Bill), Brenda Nelson, and Bill Nelson (wife – Cathy) all of Vandergrift, PA, and Dan Nelson (wife – Lisa) Waynesville, MO, Grandchildren – Skylar S. Huffman, Damon, Lilah, and Brianah Nelson, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and 3 Brothers – Rich, Howard, and Robert Nelson.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 20th, 2019 from 2PM to 8PM at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA where the FOE #983 of Brookville will hold a service in Chuck’s memory at 7PM at the funeral home, followed by a service by the Pine Creek Vol. Fire Dept. at 8PM.

On Sat. December 21st, 2019 the family will welcome friends at the Evangelical United Methodist Church – 30 South White St. Brookville from 10AM to 4PM with a service in Chuck’s memory to follow at 4PM at the church officiated by Pastor Joni Williams.

Memorial donation’s in Chuck’s memory may be made to the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. – 18656 US 322 Brookville, PA 15825, or to the American Cancer Society – 108R North 2nd Street, Clearfield, PA 16830

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, PA.

