Clarion County Budget Changes; Still No Tax Increases; Five-Year Capital Plan Reviewed

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County’s 2020 $20 million budget may be a little different from the tentative budget passed earlier, but there are still no increases in the budget document.

A Tuesday morning work session revealed more details and a look at a five-year capital improvement plan that will both be passed at the December 26 official meeting.

“The final budget will be a little bit different,” said Rose Logue, interim acting fiscal director. “The change was based on some increases we had to factor in, but the final budget is $20,057,060.

“The changes were open enrollment for health insurance a new contract recently settled for the sheriff’s office. The open enrollment for health benefits that caused an increase in a little over $10,000.00. Then, we had to increase the public defender’s office budget because some contracts came in for a Conflict Attorney and the Assistant Public Defender. Another increase goes to rent for the Penn State Extension for a $3,000.00 increase in its new office in Applewood Valley.”

In order to smooth the transition to a new District Attorney’s office, the Commissioners are expected to approve a $2,000.00 per month rent for the current DA’s office with Mark Aaron at 502 Liberty Street.

Another $30,000.00 was added to next year’s budget for grant writing services from Delta Development.

“The payments for Delta Development will begin in 2020,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan. “We have commitments from other groups that will be involved, but we just haven’t met with Delta Development to get the contract language done, yet. Hopefully we can do within the next week or two and get that completed. I think the commitment to the money is all in place now with various municipalities and groups.”

Something new that will be considered at next Thursday’s meeting is a five-year capital plan.

“Every year they’ll look at the capital improvement plan, how (we) are doing for the current year and the budget looks for the next year,” said Logue. “They will also estimate how much money they want to spend.

“It can always be revised and is a planning tool. We had set aside $500,000.00 this year and a lot of the 10 items we have identified, work happened in 2019. They are making progress on that.”

The top 10 items for next year include:

New Voting machines

Courthouse renovations

Human Services Building

9-1-1

EMA

Jail

Renovations and record storage

Telephone life cycle

Replacement plan in virtualization backup system

Technology

“Commissioners are going to pass a resolution for a fund balance, saying they want to have at least 16 percent set aside that they don’t touch for stabilization, emergencies so they don’t have to take out a tax anticipation note. It’s a rainy day fund and prudent,” continued Logue. “The fund balance is, conservatively,

$4.5 million, and then I have a chart that will be posted online on the county website. It’s important that people realize it is a long-range planning document and things can change”

“We want to make sure that there’s money sitting in the fund balance that we can carry forward to the next year,” added Tharan.

