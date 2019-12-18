Clarion County Recipe of the Day: German Chocolate Cream Pie

This very rich and delicious pie is perfect for your dessert table at Christmastime!

German Chocolate Cream Pie

Ingredients

9-inch pastry for single-crust pie

4 ounces German sweet chocolate, chopped

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1 – 12 oz. can evaporated milk

1-1/2 cups sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

Dash salt

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/3 cups sweetened shredded coconut

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Topping:

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Additional coconut and pecans

Directions

~Line a 9-inch pie plate with crust; trim and flute edges.

~Place the chocolate and butter in a small saucepan. Cook and stir over low heat until smooth. Remove from the heat; stir in milk.

~In a large bowl, combine the sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Add the eggs, vanilla, and chocolate mixture; mix well. Pour into crust. Sprinkle with coconut and pecans.

~Bake at 375° for 45 to 50 minutes (or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean). Cool completely on a wire rack.

~For topping: In a large bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add confectioners’ sugar and vanilla; beat until stiff peaks form. Spread over pie; sprinkle with additional coconut and pecans.

~Refrigerate until serving.

