Clarion U’s Thurston Named PSAC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

CLARION, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced its men’s swimming weekly award winners, with Clarion senior Josh Thruston earning PSAC Swimmer of the Week honors.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

Swimming in their first home meet in nearly two years, Thruston was an integral part of a key victory in the PSAC for the Blue and Gold. Winning two single events and helping the 200 Yard Medley Relay team pick up a victory, the senior accounted for 29 total points on Saturday afternoon propelling the Golden Eagles to a home victory over visiting IUP 165-110, their largest margin of victory over any opponent since the 2016-17 season.

After starting the day as the second leg of the 200 Medley Relay, Thruston continued his strong performance in the 100 Yard Breaststroke, touching the wall in a PSAC Qualifying time of 59.20 beating the entire field by almost 3 whole seconds. He followed that up with a first-place finish in the 100 Yard Freestyle, pacing the field with a PSAC Qualifying mark of 47.12, beating the field by 2.23 seconds.

