Driver Flees Scene After Crashing into Parked Car Along I-80

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

I-80-crash-3BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred last week along Interstate 80 East in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Clarion-based State Police said the accident happened on December 14 around 7:59 p.m. when a 2012 Jeep Liberty operated by 26-year-old Nathan Morton, of Bradford, was parked along the right shoulder of the roadway near the 50.6 mile marker.

Another vehicle then crossed the white fog line and struck Morton’s Jeep, causing minor cosmetic damage to its driver side mirror.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle fled east on Interstate 80 toward Exit 53.

No injuries were reported.

Knox Area Ambulance Service and Frye’s Garage assisted at the scene.


