Featured Local Job: 2nd Shift Shop Mechanic

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. is looking to hire a 2nd Shift Mechanic.

Job Summary:

Inspect, diagnose, adjust, repair, and maintain heavy equipment and transportation vehicles including cars; light, medium and heavy trucks; paving and earthmoving equipment. This hourly, non-exempt position will work under indirect supervision from the Shop Superintendent or Shop Leader.

Essential Functions:

Troubleshoot, diagnose, repair, and rebuild all system failures on mobile and stationary equipment.

Safely perform all essential functions.

Generate report of parts necessary and time required to complete project.

Safely operate equipment which requires a commercial drivers license for diagnosing and testing purposes.

Accurately generate in a timely manner all repair work orders.

Proactively communicate with Leaders and Equipment Operators concerning equipment and job-related projects.

Safely use welding and flame-cutting equipment to perform welding duties.

Maintain safe and organized work area.

Perform cleanup at end of day or when job is completed including cleaning tools and putting tools in proper storage.

Consistently work on personal growth plan.

Exercise proper care and maintenance of company equipment.

Frequently work more than 40 hours per week. Occasionally work alternate hours including Day shift, Saturdays and Sundays.

Occasional out of town travel required.

Perform additional assignments per supervisor’s direction.

The specific statements shown in each section of this description are not intended to be all-inclusive. They represent typical elements and criteria considered necessary to perform the job successfully.

Knowledge of:

Methods, materials, tools and equipment used in repairing and maintaining mobile equipment.

Basic computer skills.

Construction operations.

Ability to:

Operate tools and equipment used to repair equipment.

Take and follow instructions.

Ability to learn and follow GOH Company policies.

Work under indirect supervision.

Mentor SSE personnel as directed.

Qualifications:

Valid driver’s license for state in which you reside with acceptable driving record per company minimum standards for drivers.

Valid Class B CDL for state in which you reside with acceptable driving record per company minimum standards for drivers.

Prefer Class A CDL with HazMat and Tanker endorsements.

Must meet company minimum standards for drivers.

Class B state inspection license.

Prefer Class A state inspection license.

Must possess tools needed to complete assigned projects.

Must be competent in or working to become proficient in each of the following: Troubleshooting techniques. Hydraulic principles and systems. Power and drive train principles. Machine electronics. Cutting and welding processes. Fuel systems.



Education:

High school graduate or equivalent.

Prefer completion of Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology program from an accredited vocational or technical school.

Experience:

Prefer three years of experience as a heavy equipment or truck technician.

Physical Requirements:

Ability to obtain and maintain a current Medical Examiner’s Certificate as stated in 49 CFR 391.43(h)

Ability to work with fuel and other petroleum products.

Ability to lift and carry up to 50 pounds.

Ability to climb on and off equipment safely.

Ability to work in shop environment and tolerate exposure to dust, welding fumes, exhaust fumes, cold temperatures, noise and confined spaces.

Ability to bend, kneel, or squat to reach repair areas.

Ability to wear required personal protective equipment.

