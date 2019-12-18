Girls’ Basketball: Keystone Slips Past Moniteau

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (D9Sports) – After building a nine-point halftime lead, Keystone held off a second-half comeback by Moniteau to pick up a 38-36 road win in KSAC South action.

(Photo of Keystone’s Danae Hurrelbrink. Photo by Diane McMunn. See more of McMunn’s work here)

The Lady Panthers were ahead 22-13 at the break but were outscored 23-16 after the break.

Danae Hurrelbrink led Keystone with 13 points with Jozee Weaver adding nine.

Aslyn Pry had a double-double for Moniteau with 11 points and 15 rebounds with Haley Pry adding eight points.

