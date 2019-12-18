Lance David Hildebrand, 71, a resident of 136 Smith Road, Franklin, died Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home.

He was born September 1, 1948 in Oil City, a beloved son of the late: Blair and Alathea “Sidy” McCune Hildebrand.

Lance was a 1966 graduate of Oil City High School; and a 1970 graduate of Penn State, earning his B.S. degree in Education.

A highlight of Lance’s life always remained being among the “alum” of those in attendance at Woodstock on August 15-18, 1969.

Upon graduation from college, Lance had taught for a year near Sydney, Australia. For 38 years, he was the well-loved Physical Education teacher with the Valley Grove School District, having taught at Rocky Grove Elementary School, before retiring in 2010.

Lance enjoyed golfing and gardening, and was an amazing chef. He also enjoyed hunting with the companionship of his beloved birddogs and fishing; as well as making pottery. Lance had even custom built his own pottery kiln.

He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan! Lance looked forward to the fun times he had with his Thursday Elk Street poker buddies, shooting pool, and acting as President of the Franklin Area Pool League.

He was a longtime member of the Franklin Eagles club and a former social member of Jesse Greer Post #1845 V.F.W., also in Franklin.

He was married July 9, 2016 to the former Barbara A. Reisinger; who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three step-daughters: Tera Charles and husband, Andy and their children: Taylor and Courtney of DuBois; Samantha Sanchez and her children: Tobias and Azarah of Franklin and Larissa Morris and her children: LeBron and Layla of Menomonie, WI.

Also surviving is his brother-in-law, James Davis of Franklin; and Lance’s longtime best friend, Pat Curran and wife, Lisa, also of Franklin; in addition to a niece, Jill Taylor and husband, Chris and their children: Jade, Callie and Chloe of Polk; and a nephew, Bob Davis of Oil City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Hildebrand, and by a sister, Linda Diane Davis.

Family and friends will be received Friday 4-6 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of his family.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to either: The Venango County Humane Society or to your local American Cancer Society.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.