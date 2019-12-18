Martin “Marty” Ardell Heeter

Martin A. Heeter (Marty), of Sierra Vista, Arizona, went to be with the Lord on December 9, 2019 with his wife of 53 years, JoAnne (Joie Shankel) Heeter and their little black Schnauzer, who Marty called his little Buddy “Button” by his side.

He was born on November 4, 1941, in Callensburg, Pennsylvania to the late Edgar C. Heeter Sr. and Jenny (Schoffner) Heeter. He was also preceded in death by brothers Edgar C. (Sonny) Heeter Jr. and Richard D Heeter and a sister Janice (Heeter) Best and her husband Byron (Barney) Best.

Marty is survived by his wife, JoAnne (Joie Shankel) Heeter who he married on August 27, 1966 and their little black Schnauzer “Button.”

Also surviving are a sister, Jessie (Heeter) Bailey and her husband Ray of Callensburg, Pennsylvania; sister-in-laws, Shirley Heeter of Parker, Pennsylvania and Kaye Heeter of Callensburg, Pennsylvania; and the following nieces and nephews and their families: Larry and Barb Heeter, Mike and Sandy Heeter, Rick and Tina Heeter, Sue and Chuck Altmire, Jack and Carol Best, Peach and Roy King, Patti and Miles Altman, Ray Bailey Jr., Edgar Allen Bailey, Debbie Goheen, Bud and Sharon Heeter, Shelly Best, Kim and Wes Wolf , and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Martin was a 1960 graduate of Keystone High School in Knox, Pennsylvania. The fall of 1960 he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was discharged in the fall of 1963 having attained the rank of Spec. 5 as a Hawk Guided missile and launcher electronics repairman.

From 1964 to 1966 he worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad as an “extra crew dispatcher” (how he met his wife Joie – a Kittanning telephone operator). He then worked for NUMEC (Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corp.) in Apollo, Pennsylvania until mid 1967 when he started with the Pennsylvania Electric Company.

He took an early retirement in November of 1998 from Penelec/GPUSC/GPU as a senior analyst process controller to start his own consulting services (HCSI) Heeter Computer Services Inc. He fully retired in February 2008.

In 1999, having enough of Johnstown, Pennsylvania winters, he and his wife, Joie, moved to a golf community (Pebble Creek) in Goodyear/Phoenix, Arizona. In 2008 having enough of the Phoenix/Goodyear summer heat they moved to the more moderate climate of Sierra Vista, Arizona.

Throughout his life he enjoyed computers, chess, hunting, golf, bowling, tennis, hiking and traveling with his wife Joie. He also enjoyed watching D Back baseball games and football (prior to the National Anthem fiasco).

He was a lifelong member of the Elks Lodge #203, Kittanning, Pennsylvania.

If you hear a 1950’s, early 60’s rock and roll song, think of Martin. Especially Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins and Roger Miller.

He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh and joke around. He loved telling stories about life experiences and family.

He is survived by so many people who loved him. Will and Lisa Klemvage of Phoenix, Arizona; Sandy and Jerry Landry of New Iberia, Louisiana; the Sinclair family of Sierra Vista, Arizona and Dr. Rick Cohen of Prescott Valley, Arizona; special relatives Brenda Schrecengost and Tyler Huffman.

There will be a memorial service at St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church at a later date.

The family would like to thank Valor Hospice for all their loving care, especially nurses Heather and Megan. A special thank you to our niece, Pattie Altman, for her loving care and her husband Miles Altman.

