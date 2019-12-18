Pint-Sized Shoppers Spread Holiday Cheer in Seventh Annual Shop-With-A-Cop at Clarion Walmart

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Christmas shopping can be stressful, but for 76 children, it was an adventure as they participated in the seventh annual Shop-With-A-Cop event on Sunday.

The pint-sized shoppers rode the bus from Tionesta or Marienville to Clarion where they were paired with a volunteer to help them do their holiday shopping.

The children ranged in age from Pre-K through fifth grade.

Each was given a $100.00 Walmart gift card to buy items such as books, shoes, coats, jeans, and other presents for family members.

When they were done, each child was allowed to choose a toy for themselves.

The community donated more than $11,700.00 to make sure each child was able to provide a present for their family members.

The little shoppers didn’t have to tackle the job of shopping alone. Each got help in picking presents from a local hero.

The participants included:

– The Forest County Sheriff’s Office

– The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

– The Pennsylvania Game Commission

– The Pennsylvania State Police

– The New Bethlehem Police Department

– The Forest and Clarion County District Attorney’s Office

– The Tionesta Fire Department

– Active Military members

– Clarion Borough Police

In addition to shopping, all of the participants received a meal at McDonald’s.

And, a $55.00 gift certificate for groceries was given to each family from the Leeper Market.

