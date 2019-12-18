Robert Haines, 73, of New Bethlehem, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Born June 22, 1946 in McKeesport, PA, he was the son of the late William and Virginia Haines. He married the former Cathy Eshbaugh. They were married for 51 years and she survives.

Bob worked in construction for several years, then as a bodyman. He finished his career at Crawford Furniture with nearly 25 years of service.

In his healthier years, Bob was an avid sportsman. He loved to fish and hunt deer and turkey. He was most always successful.

He also loved vintage cars and spent time cruising in his ’69 GTO. He was a longtime member of the Knight Cruisers Car Club and spent several years as president. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and riding 4 wheelers.

Bob enjoyed talking and meeting new people. He mostly witnessed to them about how the Lord changed his life.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by three children, Heather Haines, Hillary Elliott (Ron) and Robert Haines (Janine); five grandchildren, Tre Haines, Crystal McClure (Drew), Christian Haines , Ryan Haines, and Rachel Elliott; two great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Orion; twin sisters, Carolyn Dishack (Gerald) and Marilyn Gulnac (Jim); three brothers-in-law, Robert Guthrie, Gary Eshbaugh (Mari), and George “Eddie” Duck; sister-in-law, Carol Haines; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, George; two sisters, Peggy Johnson and Judith Guthrie; a brother-in-law, Chester Johnson; two nieces, Hanseen Johnson and Barbara Stewart; and a great-niece, Joleen Bisko.

There will be no public viewing. There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 AM at the Cornerstone Church of Clarion at 3655 East End Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials or donations be made to Cornerstone Church of Clarion or the juvenile diabetes department of Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

