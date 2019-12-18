 

Say What?!: Man Skates Out Onto Canadian Lake to Rescue Stranded Deer

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Man-skates-out-onto-Canadian-lake-to-rescue-stranded-deerKENORA, ONTARIO – A Canadian man strapped on his ice skates during his lunch break and ventured out onto a partially frozen lake to rescue three deer.

Ryan Peterson said he spotted the deer struggling on the ice of Lake of the Woods, near Kenora, Ontario, and Ontario Natural Resources Ministry said rescuers wouldn’t be able to reach the deer because the lake was not completely frozen.

Read the full story here.


