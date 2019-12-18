State Police Calls: Harassment at Local School, Retail Theft, DUI, More

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State responded to the following calls:

DUI in Elk Township

State Police arrested 51-year-old Kurt Frey, of Clarion, on Dec. 11 at 10:34 a.m.

Police report noticing multiple traffic violations by a 1996 Subaru Outback near the intersection of Route 208 and Clark Road.

Frey was taken into custody for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Drug Possession in Paint Twp.

State Police arrested a 53-year-old Sligo man on charges of drug possession Dec. 15 at 3:27 p.m.

Police say the incident occurred on Paint Blvd. in Paint Twp.

The investigation is continuing.

Retail Theft/Shoplifting in Monroe Twp.

Clarion-based State Police arrested 26-year-old Jenna Schaeffer of Tionesta.

State Police say Schaeffer failed to pay for merchandise at the Clarion Walmart store on Sept. 4, Oct. 24, Nov. 4 and Nov. 14.

The merchandise was valued at $622.21.

Charges will be filed at Magisterial District Court 18-3-02.

Harassment, Physical Contact in Madison Twp.

State Police say they arrested a 13-year-old male after a harassment incident was reported at Union High School Oct. 10, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.

The investigation is continuing.

DUI in Clarion Twp.



Police responded to a call Dec. 14, 2109 at 5:20 on Route 322 in Clarion Twp.

Police say a 71-year-old Tionesta woman had driven a 2008 Chevrolet off the roadway and into a ditch.

Police say the operator was found to be DUI.

The above reports were released to exploreClarion.com on Tuesday, Dec. 18 2019.

