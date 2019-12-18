 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Calls: Harassment at Local School, Retail Theft, DUI, More

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Police-night2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State responded to the following calls:

DUI in Elk Township

State Police arrested 51-year-old Kurt Frey, of Clarion, on Dec. 11 at 10:34 a.m.

Police report noticing multiple traffic violations by a 1996 Subaru Outback near the intersection of Route 208 and Clark Road.

Frey was taken into custody for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Drug Possession in Paint Twp.

State Police arrested a 53-year-old Sligo man on charges of drug possession Dec. 15 at 3:27 p.m.

Police say the incident occurred on Paint Blvd. in Paint Twp.

The investigation is continuing.

Retail Theft/Shoplifting in Monroe Twp.

Clarion-based State Police arrested 26-year-old Jenna Schaeffer of Tionesta.

State Police say Schaeffer failed to pay for merchandise at the Clarion Walmart store on Sept. 4, Oct. 24, Nov. 4 and Nov. 14.

The merchandise was valued at $622.21.

Charges will be filed at Magisterial District Court 18-3-02.

Harassment, Physical Contact in Madison Twp.

State Police say they arrested a 13-year-old male after a harassment incident was reported at Union High School Oct. 10, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.

The investigation is continuing.

DUI in Clarion Twp.

Police responded to a call Dec. 14, 2109 at 5:20 on Route 322 in Clarion Twp.

Police say a 71-year-old Tionesta woman had driven a 2008 Chevrolet off the roadway and into a ditch.

Police say the operator was found to be DUI.

The above reports were released to exploreClarion.com on Tuesday, Dec. 18 2019.


Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2019 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.