Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Dec. 17 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Johnsonburg 57, Kane 48

D9 LEAGUE

Elk County Catholic 47, DuBois 40

KSAC

Forest Area 54, Venango Catholic 35

Clarion 82, Redbank Valley 61

Keystone 59, Moniteau 47

Clarion-Limestone 70, Union 53

North Clarion 52, A-C Valley 45

Karns City 78, Cranberry 54

NTL

Smethport 42, Galeton 15

Otto-Eldred 67, Northern Potter 31

NON-CONFERENCE

Hollidaysburg 62, St. Marys 47

Bradford 64, DuBois Central Catholic 37

Ridgway 55, Brookville 45

GIRLS

KSAC

Redbank Valley 65, Clarion 61

Keystone 38, Moniteau 36

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clearfield 59, Philipsburg-Osceola 40

NON-CONFERENCE

Hollidaysburg 44, St. Marys 36

