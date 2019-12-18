Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 @ 12:12 AM
Dec. 17 basketball scores.
BOYS
AML
Johnsonburg 57, Kane 48
D9 LEAGUE
Elk County Catholic 47, DuBois 40
KSAC
Forest Area 54, Venango Catholic 35
Clarion 82, Redbank Valley 61
Keystone 59, Moniteau 47
Clarion-Limestone 70, Union 53
North Clarion 52, A-C Valley 45
Karns City 78, Cranberry 54
NTL
Smethport 42, Galeton 15
Otto-Eldred 67, Northern Potter 31
NON-CONFERENCE
Hollidaysburg 62, St. Marys 47
Bradford 64, DuBois Central Catholic 37
Ridgway 55, Brookville 45
GIRLS
KSAC
Redbank Valley 65, Clarion 61
Keystone 38, Moniteau 36
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Clearfield 59, Philipsburg-Osceola 40
NON-CONFERENCE
Hollidaysburg 44, St. Marys 36
