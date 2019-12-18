Picking up the Intensity in the Second Half Redbank Valley Girls Rally Past Clarion to Stay Unbeaten

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Picking up the intensity.

(Photo: Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter is guarded by Clarion’s Payton Simko as Hinderliter brings the ball up court during the Lady Bulldogs win at Clarion Tuesday night. Hinderliter finished with 27 points in the victory. Photo by Kim Constantino)

Sometimes basketball can be as simple as that.

A change in the intensity level helped Redbank Valley overcome a five-point halftime deficit and beat Clarion, 65-61, in KSAC South girls’ action Tuesday night at Clarion High School.

“I just think we really played like a team and brought up our intensity (in the second half),” Redbank Valley senior Tara Hinderliter, who scored a team-high 27 points, said. “It was just the intensity. We know how to work together good, and we are just all-around a good team, I think.”

Hinderliter’s coach, Chris Edmonds, agreed in part with his senior’s take on what changed after halftime.

“I think after halftime, we picked up the intensity a little bit,” Edmonds said. But we were also playing our spots. We were properly dropping in a 1-3-1 (defense).”

Getting into the proper defensive alignment helped the Lady Bulldogs control Clarion star Kait Constantino in the second half.

After scoring 21 first-half points to help Clarion take a 32-27 halftime lead, Constantino was limited to eight points after halftime, including four from the free-throw line to finish with a game-high 29 points.

“We were just playing the same game plan as the first half,” Edmonds said. “We did drop into a 2-3 (zone) later in the game. But we were just trying to execute what we decided to do for the game plan.”

While Hinderliter led the way for Redbank Valley offensively, the Lady Bulldogs got scoring throughout the lineup with seven different players scoring.

A big second-half lift came from Alivia Huffman off the bench, who scored all eight of her points after halftime, including seven in the third quarter.

“Alivia did step up,” Edmonds said. “We have a lot of players stepping up. Olivia did shine tonight. It was a great.”

It was the third quarter that decided the game.

After being down five at the break, Redbank Valley actually went down six, 35-29, when Noel Anthony drilled a 3-pointer early in the second half.

But the Lady Bulldogs behind Huffman went on an 18-6 run to close out the third quarter with a 47-41 lead.

That lead grew to 10 points, 55-45, early in the fourth quarter.

But Clarion didn’t quit and cut the lead to two points, 58-56, on a 3-pointer by Payton Simko with two minutes left to play.

The Lady Cats were able to take advantage of Redbank Valley taking some ill-advised shots instead of working the clock with the medium-size lead.

“It’s one of those tough things we preach playing an up-tempo speed game,” Edmonds said. “We are still learning. Hopefully, we can fix that for the remainder of the year.”

Hinderliter, though, wasn’t going to let Clarion complete the comeback answering with a floater in the lane with 1:20 left to push the lead back to four, 60-56. It was one of a number of times Hinderliter was able to drive the lane and float up a shot that counted.

“I feel like if I am open, just take it,” Hinderliter said.

Watch Hinderliter’s full post-game interview.

Constantino brought Clarion back within two one last time, 60-58, when she connected on two free throws with 59.4 seconds to play. But Hinderliter hit two charity shots and Huffman hit one of two to salt the game away.

Redbank Valley is now 5-0 on the year and 3-0 in the KSAC South. The Lady Bulldogs travel to Keystone Thursday to face a Lady Panthers team that is also 3-0 in the KSAC South, the only other unbeaten team in the South. A win could cement Redbank Valley’s place as one of the favorites in District 9 Class 2A this season.

“I think that’s the goal of any coach,” Edmonds said. “We’re sort of taking it game by game. We’ve got a big game against Keystone coming up. But it’s a nice start. We’d like to finish off the year.”

Lauren Smith also added nine points for Redbank Valley with Emma Huffman chipping in eight.

KK Girvan added 12 points for Clarion off the bench with Jordan Best chipping in nine tallies.

Clarion returns to action Thursday when it hosts Cranberry.

REDBANK VALLEY 65, CLARION 61

Score by Quarters

Redbank 16 11 20 18 – 65

Clarion 18 14 9 20 – 61

REDBANK VALLEY – 65

Tara Hinderliter 10 6-6 27, Lauren Smith 4 0-1 9, Emma Huffman 2 3-4 8, Karlee Shoemaker 1 0-0 3, Madison Forringer 2 0-0 4, Katie Davis 0 0-0 0, Claire Clouse 0 0-0 0, Alivia Huffman 2 3-6 8, Ryleigh Smathers 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Edmonds 0 0-0 0, Gabby Dinger 0 0-0 0, Caylen Rearick 2 2-2 6, Megan Gourley 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 14-19 65.

CLARION – 61

Payton Simko 2 1-2 6, Jordan Best 2 5-6 9, KK Girvin 5 2-4 12, Kait Constantino 9 11-12 29, Noel Anthony 2 0-0 5, Bekah Ketner 0 0-0 0, Eva Lerch 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 19-24 61.

Three-pointers: Redbank Valley 5 (Hinderliter, Smith, Emma Huffman, Shoemaker, Alivia Huffman). Clarion 2 (Simko, Anthony)

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.