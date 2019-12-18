Walking Down Christmas Lane in Hermitage a Tradition

HERMITAGE, Pa. (EYT) – One of the more impressive Christmas displays can be found in nearby Hermitage.

Kraynak’s Annual Christmas lane display features various displays, animations, and decorations.

We took a stroll down the lane yesterday afternoon to capture some of the scenes there. While there are plenty of things for sale in the store, walking through the Christmas display is free.

The store also offers a similar annual Easter display.

