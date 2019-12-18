William C. Hill II, 72, of Seneca, PA., died at 10:25 P.M. Monday Dec. 16, 2019 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca after an extended illness.

Born Sept. 18, 1947 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late William C. Hill & Grace Hynes Hill.

Mr. Hill was a 1965 graduate of Venango Christian High School.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was married on July 1, 1972 in St. Stephen’s Church to the former Linda M. Campagna and she survives.

Mr. Hill had worked at CPT in Franklin as a machinist and was later Co-Owner of Abrill Industries.

He was a member of St. Stephen’s Church.

Bill, “K35HK” also was a member of the Fort Venango Mike & Key Club for amateur radio and was an avid hobbyist.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Michael Timothy Hill of Newport News, VA and Charles Anthony Hill & his wife Emily of Newport News, VA, two grandchildren, George Mason Hill and Sophie Madison Hill, one sister, Lois Ann Orlando & her husband Peter of Kent, OH, and the following in-law’s: Gloria Boals & her husband Sam of Franklin, Judy Echelberger & her husband Denny of FL, Patricia Depew & her husband Jim of Seneca, James Campagna & his wife Donna of Seneca, Nancy Mason & her husband Brian of Seneca, and Mary Stearns of Seneca, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2-4 P.M. Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Saturday in St. Stephen’s Church with Fr. Ian McElrath, Presiding.

Interment with full Military Honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a veterans charity, St. Judes Childrens Hospital or to the Shriners Hospital.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

