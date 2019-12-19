A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -1. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Calm wind.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the evening.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Christmas Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.