A Winter Story by Shilo Lenhart.

Elise sat by her bay window beneath her favorite red blanket, watching as the white, icy flakes danced through the air. The crackling of the fire hummed her a Christmas hymn, each note leading her closer to a warm winter slumber. She had long awaited seeing St. Nicholas on Christmas Eve and just as Elise’s eyes fluttered closed, she dreamed a Christmas tale, a tale of being a beautiful snowflake drifting carelessly through the sharp winter winds.

The winds carried her to a snow covered cottage in the woods.

As Elise came near to the cottage, she heard joyful tunes coming from inside. She so badly wanted to look inside the home and see all the Christmas Eve festivities. With a gentle breeze, she flew and landed upon a pane of glass. She clung there and watched as three little children aside a flickering fire sang carols and hymns for their mum and dad. Two other gray but jolly folks, their nan and pa, watched gleefully, too. They all laughed and cheered, awaiting St. Nicholas. Elise too was excited for his visit.

Soon the tunes came to an end, and the children’s mum carried in a plate of perfectly golden cookies and sat them beside the tree along with a tall glass of milk and two large carrots for St. Nicholas and his reindeer. The children all ran off, and Elise wondered if they’d ever come back.

Shortly there after the eldest girl came out with a little white envelope, after her came the little boy, and his younger sister, both holding their own envelopes. One at a time they placed their letters with the cookies, then turned to kneel in front of the sofa. Once they’d each had a chance to place their letters, the children folded their hands together and bowed their heads. Elise could not hear the words they spoke but she had imagined they were praying St. Nicholas would arrive safely tonight, and thanking God for all their Christmas blessings. The children’s mum and dad came from a room Elise could not see from her glass pane, and shooed them to bed.

Once all the children had been tucked in, though Elise was sure they shared her giddy feeling and would not sleep tonight, the old folks sat in front of the now dimming fire and sipped at their tea. Talking quietly, sure to not disrupt the children. After all the tea had been drank and their eyes felt heavy, the folks blew out the candles and left the lounge, leaving only the fire light to show St. Nicholas his way.

Now, as the night grew darker, Elise knew St. Nicholas would be arriving soon. In the distance, Elise thought she heard bells coming near. With each second, she became more sure of the jingle jangle. Then, when the bells were so close, she was certain it was St. Nicholas, Elise heard a loud click clacking and startled awake. Now, Elise sat in her bay window, swaddle by her favorite red blanket, watching the fireplace for St. Nicholas.

With a cool gust of wind, the fire lowed and down came a round old man. His beard so white, his cheeks so red. His crimson suit and sack was just as Elise had always read about. The jolly man quietly placed beautifully wrapped presents beneath the intricately decorated tree and in the stockings hung from the fireplace before turning to little Elise with a jolly “Ho ho ho,” then vanishing up the chimney. Elise, filled with Christmas joy, listened as St. Nicholas called each reindeer by name, the jingle bells ringing as if a goodbye call. Elise could not wait to tell her own mum and dad about the night she had.

Shilo Lenhart is a 9th grade student at Keystone Jr-Sr High School.

