Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Double Chocolate Walnut Fudge

This smooth and nutty fudge makes great Christmas gifts!

Double Chocolate Walnut Fudge

Ingredients

1 teaspoon butter

1 – 12 oz. package semisweet chocolate chips

1 – 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk, divided

1 cup chopped walnuts, divided

2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided

1 – 11-1/2 oz. package milk chocolate chips

Directions

~Line a 9-inch square pan with foil, letting ends extend over sides by 1 inch; grease foil with butter.

~In a large heavy saucepan, combine semisweet chocolate chips and 3/4 cup milk over low heat. Remove from heat; stir in 1/2 cup walnuts and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Spread into prepared pan.

~In another saucepan, combine milk chocolate chips, and remaining milk. Remove from heat; stir in remaining walnuts and vanilla. Spread over first layer.

~Refrigerate, covered, until firm, about two hours. Using foil, lift fudge out of pan. Remove foil; cut fudge into 1-inch squares. Store between layers of waxed paper in an airtight container.

