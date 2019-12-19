Cranberry Girls Travel to Clarion Thursday on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Cranberry makes the shortish jaunt across Route 322 Thursday night to face Clarion in a KSAC South matchup, and EYT Media/D9Sports.com has all the action covered on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball.

(Photo: Ava Ferringer of Cranberry (left) and Kait Constantino of Clarion (right) lead their teams in action Thursday night on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball on exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com)

Tip-off is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. or about 20 to 25 minutes after the conclusion of the junior varsity content. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show from Clarion High School will start at 7 p.m.

Mike Kalinowski and Jess Quinn will have the call of the game with Chris Rossetti handling the pre- and post-game interviews.

These two rivals last met in the District 9 Class 2A playoffs with Clarion ending Cranberry’s season with its third straight win over the Berries a year ago.

Some of the key players from those teams are gone, but some remain in what should be a strong early-season test for both squads.

After beating Karns City, 39-33, Wednesday night, Cranberry is 3-2 on the season and 2-1 in the KSAC South.

The Berries are led by Ava Ferringer (17.2 ppg) and Kaia Dean (10.4 ppg).

Following a 65-61 loss to Redbank Valley Tuesday, Clarion is 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the KSAC South.

The Lady Cats are paced by Kait Constantino (20.0 ppg) and Jordan Best (8.6 ppg).

HOW TO LISTEN

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the exploreClarion website to access the player story and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play), or click here to listen.

