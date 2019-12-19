Girls’ Basketball: Logue Scores 30 as Union Downs C-L; Karns City Falls to Cranberry

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (D9Sports) – Dominika Logue exploded for a career-high 30 points and 11 rebounds to help visiting Union defeat Clarion-Limestone, 66-35.

(Photo of Union’s Dominika Logue, who scored a career-high 30 points in a win over C-L Wednesday. Photo by Shelly Atzeni. Check out more of Atzeni’s work here.)

Logue’s previous career high came last year when, as a freshman, she scored 29 vs. Moniteau January 25.

Kennedy Vogle added11 points, Keira Croyle eight and Hailey Kriebel seven for the Golden Damsels.

Kendall Dunn paced the Lady Lions with eight points.

CRANBERRY 39, KARNS CITY 33

KARNS CITY, Pa. – Ava Ferringer netted 13 points to pace Cranberry to a 39-33 KSAC South win at Karns City.

Kaia Dean added nine points for the Berries with Maddie Cornelius scoring seven.

Emma Johns led Karns City with a game-high 15 points while hitting three 3-pointers.

