Governor Wolf Announces Nearly $5 Million in Funding for Community Partnerships

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $4.75 million in funding through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), to promote community participation and collaborations among nonprofits, businesses, and residents while producing outcomes that assist a distressed area or the low-income population in a neighborhood.

The credits will support 17 community revitalization projects across the commonwealth.

“The Neighborhood Assistance Program demonstrates the value of public-private cooperation in ensuring the health of our communities, and the benefits that Pennsylvanians see through these partnerships,” said Gov. Wolf. “The continually strong applicant pool and participation levels of this program demonstrate both its demand and the importance of the positive impacts it creates across the commonwealth.”

NAP encourages private sector investment into projects that will help improve distressed communities by providing tax credits to businesses that donate capital to support projects that address neighborhood and community problems. NAP can be used for projects in categories including affordable housing, community services, crime prevention, education, job training, charitable food, blight, special population issues, veteran’s initiatives, and long-term community revitalization.

The recently approved funding will support:

One community investment in the central region, which will help the Central PA Food Bank combat food insecurity by utilizing mobile food pantries throughout central Pennsylvania to families, children, seniors, and veterans. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank expects to serve 130 sites, distribute 8.6 million pounds of nutritious food, provide 3.7 million pounds of fresh produce, and reach nearly 35,000 people.

Four community investments in the southwest region in Allegheny, Altoona, Armstrong, Beaver, Blair, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Somerset, and Washington counties. One approved project in Allegheny County will assist low-income homeowners who lack the resources to maintain and repair their homes. By working together with social service providers, the program enhances the quality of life for low-income residents through renovations and modifications to their homes as well as through energy efficiency improvements that save money.

Five community investments in the southeast region in Coatesville, Chester, Bucks, and Philadelphia counties. One approved project in Chester County will address deterioration and neglect in the commercial district of Coatesville will develop a revitalization strategy to remove or rehabilitate 50 percent of the blighted properties within the district, distribute façade grants resulting in the improvement of 10 percent of the properties in the core, and construct at least 100,000 square feet of quality residential space over the six-year implementation plan.

Two community investments in the northeast region in Lackawanna County. One approved project in Scranton will enhance the business district of the Cedar Avenue corridor by creating an incubator for small businesses, offering entrepreneurship and leadership skills to the immigrant community, and expanding the community farmers market.

Two community investments in the northwest region in Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Venango, and Warren counties. One approved project in Erie County will provide micro-grants to homeowners to complete façade repairs and tear down blighted properties. The project will also install bus shelters, turn vacant lots into greenspaces, and install public art within the neighborhood.

Three community investments in the Lehigh Valley region in Lehigh and Northampton counties. One approved project in Lehigh County will address blight in the poorest neighborhood in the Lehigh Valley by developing eight units of affordable housing for both rental and resale, serving about 32 low-income individuals. The construction will be performed by the apprentices of the YouthBuild program, hired and trained from the neighborhood.

The new approvals raise the total amount of funding under the Wolf Administration to nearly $102 million in NAP funding supporting 694 projects statewide. The investment will result in more than $15.7 million in additional funds leveraged through corporate contributions.

“Pennsylvanians take great pride in their communities, and the Neighborhood Assistance Program is a way to encourage public-private partnerships to improve the neighborhoods we all call home,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin. “From improving community health to combatting food insecurity, renovating properties and addressing blight, these projects will improve the quality of life in communities across the commonwealth.”

The program has five main components: The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Special Program Priorities (SPP), the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), the Charitable Food Program (CFP), and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP). A description of each of these components is available within the NAP fact sheet.

For more information about the Wolf Administration’s commitment to community development, visit the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.