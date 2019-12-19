Handel’s Messiah Production Set for Friday, Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Celebrate the holidays with Franklin Civic Operetta Association’s special biennial production of one of George Frideric Handel’s most cherished works.

Handel’s Messiah runs on Friday, December 20, and Saturday, December 21, at 7:30 p.m., both nights, at the Barrow-Civic Theatre located at 1223 Liberty Street, Franklin, Pa.

Tickets range from $14.00 to $16.00.

Franklin Civic Operetta Association (FCOA) offers discounted tickets for groups of 10 or more, families of 3 or more, and educators.

For tickets or more information, call 814-437-3440 or visit barrowtheatre.com.

