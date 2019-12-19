Local Man Held for Court in Drug Delivery Death Case

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was held for court on Tuesday on felony drug delivery resulting in death and related charges following an investigation into a death that occurred in Beaver Township.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 28-year-old Joshua L. Ross, of Parker, were held for court on Tuesday, December 17:

– Drug Delivery Resulting In Death, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Ross remains free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges are the result of a death investigation involving a known male that occurred on Coulter Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, during the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Joshua L. Ross delivered a schedule one controlled substance to the victim on January 29, 2019, between 10:30 p.m. and 11:53 p.m.

The complaint states a check of the victim’s cell phone records revealed that numerous text messages were sent and received from a cell phone number associated with Ross to facilitate the delivery of a controlled substance.

Ross was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on October 28.

