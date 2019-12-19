New Bethlehem Man Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man entered a guilty plea on a cruelty to animals charge related to two emaciated dogs found in Jefferson County.

On Wednesday, December 18, 43-year-old Bert Alan King, pleaded guilty in Clarion County Court of Common Pleas to a second-degree misdemeanor charge of Cruelty to Animals.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Torture, Felony 3 (2 counts)

Vaccination required; Certificate and Tag, Summary (2 counts)

Abandon Any Dog Within Commonwealth, Summary (2 counts)

Application Dog License/Fees, Penalties, Summary (2 counts)

He remains free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

King is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:00 a.m. on January 22.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated in April.

Details of the case:

A criminal complaint filed at District Judge Jeffrey Miller’s office indicates New Bethlehem Borough Police Chief Robert D. Malnofsky, Jr. was contacted in early April by Dog Warden Jamie Carlson about two emaciated dogs – one considered life-threatening and the other, “close to it.”

Officer Carlson revealed that the owner of the dogs was Bert Alan King of 400 Penn Street, New Bethlehem. Officer Carlson requested that Chief Malnofsky’s department take over the case due to “jurisdictional problems.”

Chief Malnofsky met with Officer Carlson and Humane Officer Debbie McAndrew at the New Bethlehem Borough Police Station on April 2 to further discuss the case.

Officer Carlson stated that the investigation was initiated on March 17 when he received a call about two stray dogs found in Jefferson County. He picked the dogs up the next day and transported them to Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek.

It is alleged that King neglected to provide veterinary care for both dogs.

The criminal complaint states that the dogs – a Labrador Retriever mix known as Diesel and a Pitbull mix known as Nicky – were starved to the point that their ribs and spine were clearly exposed. Diesel also had overgrown toenails and was having trouble standing.

Officer Carlson previously spoke with King, and he admitted to owning the dogs and dropping them off in Jefferson County on March 17. King said he told his wife that he was taking them to a friend’s house. When questioned about the condition of the dogs, he said he was “having money problems and could not afford to take care of them.”

New Bethlehem Borough Police Department subsequently charges against King on April 15.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Miller on Thursday, April 25.

