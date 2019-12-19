Pa. Game Commission Issues Update on Investigation into Teens Who Abused Injured Deer

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission has issued an update on its investigation into a video of two Brookville teenagers allegedly abusing an injured deer.

In the update posted to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website, officials ask for understanding for the time it takes to do a proper investigation. The statement also acknowledges the interest in the investigation.

Public outrage has surrounded a video that surfaced earlier this month in which two young men, reportedly of Brookville, laugh while kicking and abusing a deer that had just been shot. The deer was still alive at the time of the recording and was attempting to get away from the hunters.

It is unclear in the video when or where the incident occurred; however, Brookville Borough Police have said the incident is outside of their jurisdiction.

Full Statement from the Pennsylvania Game Commission

The investigation surrounding two individuals who were recently depicted in a video assaulting a deer continues.

State game wardens are still diligently working with local law enforcement officials and the Pennsylvania State Police to conduct a thorough and proper investigation, including reviewing all potential evidence associated with the case.

Due to the legal process, the Pennsylvania Game Commission cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation at this time; however, please know that we do acknowledge the tremendous following that is surrounding the investigation and the case itself.

As we have stated in previous comments, we believe the actions shown in the video are reprehensible and do not represent ethical hunting practices.

We continue to ask for your understanding and patience when it comes to information involving this matter. We will share updates with the public as they become available. In an effort to best share agency-related news, events and information, we will continue to post items not related to this case.

Please know this is not being done in an effort to purposely ignore concerned individuals who are closely following the investigation.

We encourage you to not allow the negative actions of two individuals to consume every post exhibiting many positive examples of work being done within our agency on behalf of wildlife within our state.

We thank you for your continued concern, understanding and support for Pennsylvania’s wildlife.

